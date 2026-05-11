Blue Jays Full Roster Moves: Barger Headed to IL, Struggling Pitcher DFA

It is truly absurd what is going on with the Toronto Blue Jays this season, as injuries have plagued the entire roster, and the punches keep coming. Addison Barger is headed back to the dreaded injured list.

If it seems like Barger just came off that list merely seconds ago, it's because he did. After missing most of the season thus far with an ankle sprain, he is now dealing with elbow inflammation following a phenomenal defensive play in which he threw to home at 100 MPH.

This was exactly what the Jays were missing in the field without Barger, but now they will be without him once again.

News: The #BlueJays have designated Eric Lauer for assignment.



Yariel Rodríguez takes his spot on the roster. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 11, 2026

With Barger headed to 10-Day IL, that means Yohendrick Pinango is back with the team, one of the easiest decisions that John Schneider has had to make recently, but these weren't the only roster moves made today:

Right-Handed Pitcher Yariel Rodriguez selected (active for Rays opener)

Left-Handed Pitcher Eric Lauer designated for assignment

Outfielder Yohendrick Pinango recalled (active for Rays opener)

Infielder/Outfielder Addison Barger placed on 10-Day IL with right elbow inflammation (retroactive to May 10)

With Barger's injury, there is a little bit of a stolen headline, but make no mistake, Eric Lauer being DFA could be considered shocking, had it been the beginning of the year. But with how Lauer has been in 2026, he needs to step away for a bit.

'26 Lauer Looking Much Different Than '25 Lauer

Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lauer (56) pitches to the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Last season, Lauer was in a really nice swing role as a starter and was eventually moved into the bullpen to help out with the team's biggest weakness, at the time. He was dependable, and his command was the best part.

Lauer isn't going to blow by hitters with a 100+ MPH fastball, but he can work a batter and keep runs off the board, except that has been far from the case for Lauer this year.

In his pair of starts this month, Lauer has thrown four home run balls and has combined for nine earned runs in nine innings.

With all of the injuries to the starting rotation, Cody Ponce/Shane Bieber/Jose Berrios/ Max Scherzer/ and Trey Yesavage, the team needed a steady arm to count on. This will still be the case after his assignment finishes, and hopefully he can get back to where he was, gain some confidence, and be a difference maker.

Good News For Barger

Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger (47) hits a home run during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at TD Ballpark in spring training. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

After seeing Barger wrapped up in a large ice bag, then hearing of his discomfort the following day, as well as not being able to play on May 10, it seemed likely that an issue was brewing, which is why he underwent an MRI.

Luckily, all points to positive signs, because the MRI would have shown something more serious, like a tear. With all things considered, this is the best situation for the Jays and Barger.