Shocking Move As Blue Jays Announce Player Optioned To Make Room for Barger

It has been a long time coming for the Toronto Blue Jays and slugger Addison Barger to finally reunite after Barger was placed on the dreaded injured list over a month ago with a sprained ankle. Well, that time is finally here as the outfielder was finally activated after some impressive outings during his rehab assignments.

The 2025 campaign was easily the best season of his young career as he brought home 70+ runners to complement 21 homers. Then, he broke free in his first postseason ever as he hit .367, which paired quite nicely with a near .585 slugging percentage and an OPS over 1.000.

Barger turned into a slugging machine in a breakout season where he wasn't just an offensive weapon, but a defensive phenom with his strength and speed. As errors have piled up on the Blue Jays lately, having his glove back is going to do a lot of good.

The #BlueaJays are optioning Yohendrick Piñango to make room for Addison Barger.



Tough move for one of their hottest hitters recently. Piñango has been giving this lineup exactly what it needed, but the club decided there wouldn’t be enough opportunity for him right now. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 9, 2026

With his return, however, a brutal decision had to be made by John Schneider to make room for Barger on the roster, meaning one of the players who had been thriving for the team this season had to be sent down.

The general consensus was that it was going to be one of these three:

Jesus Sanchez

Yohendrick Pinango

Davis Schneider

This was a brutal decision for the skipper as the outfield is quite stacked with Daulton Varsho, George Springer, and eventually the Jays' manager decided it was time for Pinango to go back to Triple-A in the meantime.

PInango has been hitting so well for the team lately, it is surprising to see him leave the roster, but no matter who it was going to be a hard pill to swallow.

A Hitting Lineup Begging For Another Bat

Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement (22) looks on after losing to the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | William Liang-Imagn Images

There have been plenty of issues this season with runners in scoring position and simply a lack of big plays outside of Kazuma Okamoto. Barger can provide both those to the hitting order that is still missing Alejandro Kirk, Nathan Lukes, and has Springer playing on a fractured toe still.

Even if Barger doesn't step back onto the field and hit bombs straight off the bat, just his presence in the dugout is a momentum shift for this team that has been playing battered and beaten down since the beginning of the year.

If there is a really nice set of circumstances for Barger to finally be back with his team, it is in Toronto on his home field. The Blue Jays are in desperate need of snapping this four-game skid, and with the help of Barger it is more than just possible.