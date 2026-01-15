Blue Jays Have One Remaining Need to Address Before Spring Training

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a great start to the offseason, but there still feels like there is one looming issue to address.

Coming into the winter, the goal for the Blue Jays was obvious. This was a team that wanted to get better so they could be back in the World Series after a heartbreaking loss in Game 7 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

So far, the team has been aggressive and has really improved in a couple of notable areas of need. So far, the addition of Dylan Cease to the rotation was the most prominent and the one that the team really needed. The starting rotation was an area that the team tried to improve at the trade deadline with the addition of Shane Bieber, but more help was needed to defeat the Dodgers.

While the offseason has been a really strong one, they do have a looming free agent still on the board in shortstop Bo Bichette. He has been a very productive player for many years now, and the team has yet to either sign him or bring in someone of that quality, which could be seen as a need.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN recently wrote about how, despite having a great offseason, the Blue Jays have yet to replace the production in the lineup that Bichette contributed to, and the potential need to do so.

Another Offensive Weapon Feels Needed

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Even though the offseason has been strong for Toronto, it has been primarily focused on improving the pitching staff. This is a unit that is looking much better of late, but the lineup could use a little bit more. While the signing of Kazuma Okamoto helps replace some of the production of Bichette, he is still very much an unknown.

The talented shortstop is an All-Star caliber player, and those aren’t easy to replace. With a couple of talented options, including Bichette, still available, it will be interesting to see what direction the team decides to go in.

Currently, they have improved overall this winter despite potentially taking a little bit of a step back offensively. However, if they genuinely want to be the team to beat in the American League and contend for a World Series, another splash feels like a need. While Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger might be better fits for the Blue Jays compared to Bichette at this point, any of the three would solve the need offensively.

