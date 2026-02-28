What We Are Actually Learning From Blue Jays Pitchers and Catchers

Coming off a huge heartbreak to finish the 2025 season, the Toronto Blue Jays still have a score to settle and a title to grab. As they have settled into spring training workouts and now games, the early storylines have quickly rotated beyond simple ramp-up discussions.

Between injury watch items, workload management plans and new rotation depth pieces, spring training is starting to offer a clearer picture of how Toronto will intend to navigate the 2026 season.

Here is what we are actually learning from Blue Jays camp so far.

Rotation Depth Tested Early On

One of the clearest takeaways early on is that the depth of the Toronto rotation is being challenged - sooner than expected.

Right-hander Bowden Francis is lost for the entire 2026 season following UCL reconstruction surgery. This removed a potential depth starter from the mix way too soon in the preseason.

Shane Bieber is being slow-played so far in camp. He will be behind schedule due to arm fatigue and has been announced to be expected to be on the injured list to start regular season.

These immediate occurrences placed more importance on the club’s healthy front-line group.

Blue Jays Projected Rotation

Dylan Cease, RHP Kevin Gausman, RHP Trey Yesavage, RHP Cody Ponce, RHP Jose Berrios, RHP

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Yesavage is a more intriguing development for the Blue Jays. After his rapid ascent through the system in 2025, Toronto seems to be being deliberately cautious with the 22-year-old, who will be entering his first full Major League season.

Yesavage threw for 112 innings across all levels in 2025, including, incredibly, the World Series run. The right-hander proved that it wasn’t just hype; he was the real deal when he had the opportunity. He posted a 3.21 ERA with 16 strikeouts in his very brief, but successful, MLB debut. In Game 5 of the World Series, the young standout gained 12 strikeouts in seven innings.

While Yesavage represents upside, the veteran newcomer Cody Ponce is the biggest unknown in the projected rotation.

Toronto signed Ponce to a 3-year, $30 million deal after coming off a monster season in KBO in 2025. He held a record of 17-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 252 strikeouts in 180.2 innings. If he can translate that kind of production at the MLB level, he will immediately stabilize the rotation.

Scherzer Reunion Adds Veteran Insurance

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The signing of Max Scherzer strengthened their pitching depth, which was a move that didn’t immediately affect the top of the rotation, but certainly excited fans and provided some meaningful veteran insurance (along with fulfilling his daughter’s requests).

Even late in the three-time CY Young winner’s career, Scherzer proved again in 2025 that he can still miss bats when healthy. His experience proved valuable last season and will do so again in 2026.

The future Hall of Famer gives the Blue Jays several options, whether as a spot starter, swing option, or midseason reinforcement.

Bullpen Health Bears Watching

The relief corps also has some question marks within its ranks.

Right-hander Yimi Garcia is working back from arthroscopic elbow surgery he had in September of 2025. So far, he has remained questionable for Opening Day. If Garcia is delayed, Toronto is going to have to lean more heavily on its middle-inning depth early on.

The addition of Tyler Rogers in the offseason, should give the Blue Jays a valuable matchup weapon. His unique delivery will bring a different look that generates weak contact, if history serves us well.

Catcher Workload and Pitching Integration

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

With a few new faces to the rotation on a regular basis, camp is an important time to emphasize sequencing and communication. Both catchers and pitchers need to develop a level of comfort with this evolving staff.

Several arms are at different stages of readiness on the team, so game-calling continuity will be crucial early on in the season. If the team does in fact have to lean on depth options more frequently, the cohesion between pitchers and catchers will be important.

Of course, the most central figure here will be starting catcher, Alejandro Kirk. In 2025, Kirk caught over 100 games and continued to rate well in framing metrics while also throwing out nearly 25% of attempted base stealers.

Beyond his stats, Kirk is a key contributor to handling veteran starters and helping younger arms stay composed in high-pressure situations. Kirk’s ability to manage tempo and sequencing will continue to play a huge role in the organization’s effectiveness.

The Big Picture

Toronto is already facing rotation depth questions, but quickly reacted by signing a fan-favorite in Scherzer back. If the Blue Jays can stay healthy, the talent remains for another strong run into the postseason, if not for a title.