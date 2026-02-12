Injuries Shake Up Blue Jays Roster Plans Heading into 2026 Season

The road to repeating as American League champions was never going to be an easy one for the Toronto Blue Jays, but it certainly didn't take long for the first of many obstacles to present themselves.

On the eve of pitchers and catchers officially reporting to the club's training facility in Dunedin, the Blue Jays offered some sobering injury updates on three of their players. Manager John Schneider informed the media that outfielder Anthony Santander will undergo shoulder surgery and miss 5-6 months, Bowden Francis will miss all of 2026 due to Tommy John surgery and Shane Bieber will "slow play" his way into the season on account of arm fatigue.

All told, that leaves Toronto without its projected starting right fielder and a key depth starter for much of - if not the whole - season and without one of its top starters for at least the start of the 2026 campaign.

What Injuries Mean for the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have accumulated the depth necessary to overcome these injuries, but that doesn't mean that Schneider's report isn't a tough pill to swallow.

Santander, who hurt himself while ramping up his hitting in January, was set to be a key player to watch as he hoped to bounce back from a disappointing, injury-marred 2025 campaign in what is now the second year of a five-year, $92.5 million contract. Instead, the 31-year-old isn't expected to be back with Toronto until August at the earliest.

Luckily, the Blue Jays have the outfield depth necessary to manage Santander's absence. Addison Barger is expected to take over as the everyday right fielder. This creates an opening in left field, which could once again be filled by Nathan Lukes. Behind him, Davis Schneider, Myles Straw and Joey Loperfido are all back to vie for at-bats. Newcomer Eloy Jimenez also carries outfield experience, although he isn't known for his defense.

The absence of Francis won't be immediately evident, although it might sting when Toronto needs additional starting pitching support further into the season. With Jose Berrios and Cody Ponce both likely beginning the season in the rotation in place of Bieber, Francis would have theoretically functioned as the No. 7 starter to begin the year, probably behind Eric Lauer.

Next up on the depth chart is likely Ricky Tiedemann, although he is still facing his own return to the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024. Still only 23 years of age, he hasn't thrown a pitch at any level since July of 2024.

Between the loss of Francis and a late start to the season for Bieber (which raises plenty of concerns in and of itself), it's possible that the Blue Jays could look to circle back to Chris Bassitt or Max Scherzer, both of whom remain on the free agent market after pitching for Toronto last season.

Facing three significant injuries before Spring Training has even begun is far from ideal. Fortunately, with considerable depth in the outfield and on the mound, the Blue Jays are equipped to handle the absences of Santander, Francis and Bieber.

