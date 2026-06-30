Blue Jays' Six-Game Losing Skid Has Revealed Major Issues

Over the first half of the Toronto Blue Jays' 2026 season, things didn't exactly go according to plan, but there was never a real sense of panic or concern over the club's hopes of a postseason return. Whether that was based on their injury situation, their resilient and successful 2025 bounce back or the fact that half the season remained, there always seemed to be time to right the ship.

With six straight losses (all coming at home, no less), doubt about the Blue Jays' playoff future this season is starting to creep in.

On top of being six games below .500 (39-45), Toronto sits more than 10 games out of the American League East and more than two games back in the wild card race, with three other teams positioned between them and the final wild card spot.

These last six losses have not been of the blowout variety. The Blue Jays have not lost by more than three runs during a losing streak that has included an extra innings loss and three one-run defeats. However, several fundamental issues with the club have been revealed over the past six games.

Poor Situational Hitting

Toronto Blue Jays pinch runner Dalton Varsho reacts after getting stranded on base. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

In these types of tight games, every at-bat matters, especially those with potential run production opportunities. Over their six losses, Toronto went 6-for-30 with runners in scoring position, a number that, if improved, likely could have turned a couple of those defeats into wins.

This is, unfortunately, nothing new for the 2026 Blue Jays. The team is near the bottom of most categories related to RISP, ranking 26th MLB-wide in batting average (.235), t-26th in home runs (15) and dead-last in OPS (.666) with runners in scoring position.

This checks out in Toronto's season stats, as they actually sit tied with the Atlanta Braves for seventh in team batting average (.248), but all the way down in 23rd in runs scored (343). To put that in context, those same Braves have scored 47 more runs despite boasting the same collective average.

Early Offensive Struggles

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Scrambling to catch up has been a common theme over the past six games. Part of that falls on what has been some ineffective starting pitching, but the Blue Jays have also been let down by their bats — especially in the early going.

The opposition got on the board first in all six games. There's not much that Toronto's offense could have done to avoid that, as the Astros and Texas Rangers scored in the top half of the first inning each game. But they certainly could have helped avoid the need for a late desperation rally, as they only managed to record a run prior to the fourth inning on one occasion.

Too often, the Blue Jays found themselves in need of a miracle comeback late in the game. They nearly achieved it twice, rallying back with a four-run eight inning in Friday's 5-4 loss to Texas and scoring twice in the eighth on Sunday to tie the game before losing in the ninth.

To be fair, Toronto is still contending with their share of injuries (Max Scherzer, Addison Barger, Max Scherzer and Anthony Santander, among other players sidelined for the rest of the year) while trying to ease returnees like Shane Bieber and Alejandro Kirk back into form. Then again, so is every MLB team.

Ultimately, with less than 80 games left, urgency is setting in to work out these issues and get back on track. It's no longer "too early" (they were 46-38 at this time last season). Time is ticking on the Blue Jays' potential contention window for 2026, with the club's trade deadline strategy possibly hanging in the balance.