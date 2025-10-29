Louis Varland Has Been Counted on at Nearly Historic Rate by Blue Jays out of Bullpen
The Toronto Blue Jays are two victories away from winning the World Series for the first time since 1993. They have received contributions from players up and down the roster, some being counted on to fill massive roles on the field.
A lot of attention has been given to first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and third baseman Ernie Clement, and rightfully so. They have consistently performed at the plate to buoy what has been a historically productive offense this postseason.
On the mound, Toronto has received huge contributions from Chris Bassitt, who has transitioned into the bullpen after not being on the ALDS roster, and Jeff Hoffman, their much-maligned closer for most of the season.
But the pitcher who deserves the most credit is Louis Varland. Acquired from the Minnesota Twins, along with Ty France, ahead of the MLB trade deadline, he was expected to be a nice upgrade to the backend of the bullpen.
Louis Varland approaching impressive MLB playoff history
He struggled at points in the second half of the season, and his performance doesn’t jump off the page in the playoffs, either. Varland has a 4.50 ERA and has given up four home runs in 14 innings of work, which is tied for the most on the team with Kevin Gausman.
However, availability is the best ability for a professional athlete. In that regard, he has been the team’s MVP on the pitching staff, showcasing a rubber arm.
Manager John Schneider has already called Varland’s number 13 times this postseason. With at least two games left in the playoffs, potentially three, he is nearing an MLB postseason record.
When he was called upon to pitch the ninth inning on Tuesday, it was the 13th appearance he had made this October. That puts him only one behind the all-time record, which is shared by Paul Assenmacher of the Cleveland Indians in 1997 and Brandon Morrow with the Dodgers in 2017.
Varland has pitched on back-to-back days six times already this postseason. He appeared in all four games against the New York Yankees in the ALDS. Game 3 against the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS and Game 1 of the World Series are the only times he didn’t get hailed from the bullpen.
Whatever role the team has needed from him, he has answered the call. He started Game 4 against New York when they clinched the series in a bullpen game. Schneider has gone to him as early as the fourth inning, and he has finished out one game as well.
Varland will not win any awards this postseason, but his performance should not go unnoticed. Hoffman is the only other relief pitcher who has double-digit innings pitched heading into a pivotal Game 5, and Mason Fluharty is the only other pitcher with at least 10 appearances.