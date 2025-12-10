Blue Jays Interest in High Leverage Reliever Could Give Huge Boost to Bullpen

The message has been clear from the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason: No player is too unrealistic or unattainable in the free agency market. The Blue Jays made a bold statement in the early stages of the winter, signing ace pitcher Dylan Cease to a massive deal and bolstering the starting rotation.

Toronto is also in the mix for a serious pursuit of Kyle Tucker. Whether that move happens because of Bo Bichette's departure remains to be seen, but the Blue Jays are looking at a potential spending spree to get back to the World Series in 2026. One component they're looking to improve is the bullpen.

Blue Jays Are Showing Interest in Robert Suarez

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Blue Jays have become a top suitor for star closer Robert Suarez. The bullpen market has been the most fast paced in the early stages of free agency. Edwin Diaz just signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Devin Williams inked a deal with the New York Mets, and Ryan Helsley is headed to the Baltimore Orioles.

With Edwin Diaz off the market, the Mets and Blue Jays are among the top suitors for Robert Suarez, sources say. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 9, 2025

The need for relievers has arguable reached an all-time high, and Toronto could severely boost their bullpen with this move. Jeff Hoffman was the Blue Jays' closer a season ago. He finished with 33 saves out of 40 opportunities and posted a 4.37 ERA. He could shift to a set up role next season.

Suarez was excellent for the San Diego Padres in 2025. He finished second in baseball with 40 saves, and struck out a career-high 75 hitters. He only allowd 16 walks all season. The only downside to Suarez is his age. He'll be 35 by the time the 2026 season rolls around, but that means Toronto may not have to commit to him long term.

Some other internal options in the bullpen include Louis Varland, Mason Fluharty, and Seranthony Dominguez. The Blue Jays pen held relatively strong in their playoff run, but some upgrades may be necessary. Suarez keeps it simple with his pitch arsenal. He features a four-seam fastball that he utilizes 60 percent of the time, a changeup, and a sinker.



Suarez is incredibly effective at getting hitters to chase, ranking in the 74th percentile according to Baseball Savant. He'll be a highly coveted arm, but Toronto should give their best effort at signing the elite closer. Relievers are flying off the board this offseason, and the Blue Jays have to act quick if they want to improve that area next season.

Recommended Articles