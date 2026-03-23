3 Blue Jays Players Who Helped Themselves Most in Spring Training

Spring training has come to a close, and Toronto Blue Jays baseball is officially back this week. The Blue Jays will open the 2026 season at home against the A's on March 27th. As the final roster spots are secured, now is a good time to reflect on the Blue Jays' spring camp.

Toronto has a deep roster, featuring strong starting pitching and a potent offense. However, three players impressed this spring and helped their case as valuable players in the organization.

Honorable Mentions: Cody Ponce, Eloy Jimenez

Josh Kasevich

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Josh Kasevich singles. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It might be time for Blue Jays' fans to become familiar with Josh Kasevich. The coaching staff consistently raved over him.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com wrote about Kasevich, "The Blue Jays view Kasevich as a rock-solid defender and love his intangibles. You'll hear the words machine and robot around Kasevich, which are high praise..."

In his fourth year in spring camp, Kasevich slashed .306/.375/.500 and poured in 11 hits with a home run and five RBIs. He's also an excellent defender, posting a .970 fielding percentage at shortstop in Double-A.

While Kasevich will not make the Opening Day roster, the 2022 second-round pick has turned some heads this spring. Toronto's infield is a bit crowded at the moment, but if injuries begin to stockpile, Kasevich's impressive spring performance could be the reason he gets an early call-up to the big leagues.

Max Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays staring pitcher Max Scherzer throws a pitch. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Coming into camp, Toronto had one of the deepest starting rotations in baseball. They had seven or eight capable arms that could start games for manager John Schneider. Despite the depth, the Blue Jays agreed to a deal with veteran Max Scherzer.

However, with several injuries mounting up on the pitching staff, the door has opened for Scherzer to become a starter at least through the first few weeks of the season. It's because of his spring outings that he's getting an opportunity to prove he has something left in the tank.

Scherzer made three starts and produced lengthy outings for a spring training game. He threw at least four innings in each outing and only allowed four total hits and zero runs. Scherzer also struck out nine hitters. The ageless wonder produced an impressive spring, but it'll be interesting to see how it translates into the regular season.

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho runs the bases. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While Daulton Varsho's spot on the Opening Day roster was never in jeopardy this spring, he has been the best hitter for the Blue Jays in camp. The 29-year-old outfielder led the team in batting average (.380), home runs (5), hits (19), RBIs (14), and several other categories.

Varsho is entering an important contract year, and a big season at the plate could earn him more money this offseason. He'll be an important piece of Toronto's lineup this year, and if the spring is any indication of what's to come, Blue Jays fans should be excited about Varsho in 2026.