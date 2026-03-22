Blue Jays Most Glaring Question Before Opening Day is in The Outfield

The Toronto Blue Jays will head into Opening Day with one of the most talented rosters in the league. Following a trip to the World Series and an impressive offseason, the Blue Jays are aiming to prove last season wasn't a fluke.

However, that journey to success will not be without its own setbacks. Several injuries to the pitching staff have pushed the depth to its limits before the season even begins. While Toronto should have enough arms to withstand the injuries, there is one more question that hopefully can be answered soon.

Who Will Play Left Field for the Blue Jays?

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes hits. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays should feel good about Addison Barger in right field and Daulton Varsho in center field. Both are coming off solid 2025 campaigns and should produce at a high level. The big question mark lies in left field.

It's not for a lack of depth. In fact, manager John Schneider may have too many options to consider at the moment. Anthony Santander was expected to fill that role before he underwent shoulder surgery, which will sideline him for most of the regular season. The battle will likely come down to Jesús Sánchez and Nathan Lukes.

Sánchez was acquired in a February trade with the Houston Astros in exchange for Joey Loperfido. The 28-year-old has had plenty of opportunities this spring, appearing in 17 games. Across 45 at-bats, he's slashing .244/.320/.267 with just one extra base hit.

Lukes is coming off the best season of his career and has carried the momentum into spring training. He's posted a .343 batting average with a home run and nine RBIs. He's also second on the team in hits behind Varsho. Obviously, spring stats aren't the ultimate litmus test, but Lukes has swung a better bat.

While it may be difficult to justify carrying two left-handed bats, both provide value in different ways. Sánchez brings a powerful swing against right-handers, and Lukes is reliable on defense.

Other outfielders to consider: Davis Schneider, Myles Straw, Eloy Jimenez

Toronto will not carry all five of the aforementioned outfielders, but they are certainly worth considering. Jimenez agreed to a minor league deal with the Blue Jays this offseason, and has had a solid spring, producing a .336 on-base percentage with 11 hits and three walks.

Schneider's tough spring could find him in the minor leagues to begin the season in favor of Jimenez. Straw's spot should be safe considering his defense and elite speed. Regardless, Toronto not only has to figure out who will start in left field to begin the season, but which outfielder will get left out on the opening day roster.