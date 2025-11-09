Inside The Blue Jays

Assessing Blue Jays Busy Roster Moves Since Conclusion of World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t have much time to waste after the end of the World Series to get their roster in line for the offseason

Matt Postins

A view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat before game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.
A view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat before game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t have much time to lament their seven-game loss in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

By the fifth day after their Game 7 loss, Toronto had to make a myriad of roster moves to clean up the 40-man roster for the offseason. That included injured list activations, minor league options and outrights along with contract options.

Here is a review of everything the Blue Jays did in the first week after the World Series.

The Quaifying Offer

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette hits a three run home run in a white uniform
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Shortstop Bo Bichette was one of several Blue Jays heading for free agency. But he was the only one tendered qualifying offer. He was one of 13 players in MLB that received one.

The qualifying offer is for $22 million. It’s the average of the Top 125 teams in baseball. If Bichette accepts it — which is unlikely — that would be his salary for 2026. He could then test free agency again next offseason.

Bichette and his agent are assessing his options ahead of the Nov. 18 deadline to accept or decline. If he declines, it doesn’t rule out a return to Toronto. It just means he and his agent have determined he has potential options south of the border.

Free Agents

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt speaks in a press conference in a blue hat and T-shirt
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays had a long list of players hit free agency. Most moved into free agency the day after the Game 7 loss. Others had contract options to consider, or the Blue Jays had contract options to consider.

One, Shane Bieber, exercised his option to stay in Toronto in 2026. He won’t be a free agent, and he can build a better case for next offseason after missing most of 2025 due to elbow surgery and recovery.

The Blue Jays free agents now include pitchers Dillon Tate, Ryan Burr, Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt and Seranthony Domínguez; and position players Bichette, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ty France.

Roster Activations

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yimi Garcia throws in a blue jersey and blue hat
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

By the fifth day after the World Series, the Blue Jays had to remove players from their injured lists. For those that were on the 60-day IL, they did not count against the 40-man roster in the regular season. After the fifth day, they had to count against the 40-man.

Players activated from the 60-day IL per the MLB transaction log included pitchers Burr, Robinson Piña, Angel Bastardo, Nick Sandlin, Yimi García and Bowden Francis.

Other players activated from 10- and 15-day injured lists included position players Joey Loperfido, Jonatan Clase, Anthony Santander and Leo Jiménez; and pitchers Tate, Lazaro Estrada, Adam Macko, Tommy Nance, Paxton Schultz, Justin Bruihl, José Berríos, Easton Lucas, Jake Bloss and Yariel Rodríguez

Outrights, Options and Waiver Claims

A Toronto Blue Jays hat and glove in the dugout during a game against the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre.
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays only made two moves here. The first was outrighting Piña to Triple-A Buffalo after he was activated. He still had minor league options. The other was selecting the contract of catcher Brandon Valenzuela from Buffalo, a move that put him on the 40-man roster.

Entering the upcoming general managers meetings, the Blue Jays have 38 players on their 40-man roster.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Matt Postins
MATT POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.

Home/News