Assessing Blue Jays Busy Roster Moves Since Conclusion of World Series
The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t have much time to lament their seven-game loss in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
By the fifth day after their Game 7 loss, Toronto had to make a myriad of roster moves to clean up the 40-man roster for the offseason. That included injured list activations, minor league options and outrights along with contract options.
Here is a review of everything the Blue Jays did in the first week after the World Series.
The Quaifying Offer
Shortstop Bo Bichette was one of several Blue Jays heading for free agency. But he was the only one tendered qualifying offer. He was one of 13 players in MLB that received one.
The qualifying offer is for $22 million. It’s the average of the Top 125 teams in baseball. If Bichette accepts it — which is unlikely — that would be his salary for 2026. He could then test free agency again next offseason.
Bichette and his agent are assessing his options ahead of the Nov. 18 deadline to accept or decline. If he declines, it doesn’t rule out a return to Toronto. It just means he and his agent have determined he has potential options south of the border.
Free Agents
The Blue Jays had a long list of players hit free agency. Most moved into free agency the day after the Game 7 loss. Others had contract options to consider, or the Blue Jays had contract options to consider.
One, Shane Bieber, exercised his option to stay in Toronto in 2026. He won’t be a free agent, and he can build a better case for next offseason after missing most of 2025 due to elbow surgery and recovery.
The Blue Jays free agents now include pitchers Dillon Tate, Ryan Burr, Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt and Seranthony Domínguez; and position players Bichette, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ty France.
Roster Activations
By the fifth day after the World Series, the Blue Jays had to remove players from their injured lists. For those that were on the 60-day IL, they did not count against the 40-man roster in the regular season. After the fifth day, they had to count against the 40-man.
Players activated from the 60-day IL per the MLB transaction log included pitchers Burr, Robinson Piña, Angel Bastardo, Nick Sandlin, Yimi García and Bowden Francis.
Other players activated from 10- and 15-day injured lists included position players Joey Loperfido, Jonatan Clase, Anthony Santander and Leo Jiménez; and pitchers Tate, Lazaro Estrada, Adam Macko, Tommy Nance, Paxton Schultz, Justin Bruihl, José Berríos, Easton Lucas, Jake Bloss and Yariel Rodríguez
Outrights, Options and Waiver Claims
The Blue Jays only made two moves here. The first was outrighting Piña to Triple-A Buffalo after he was activated. He still had minor league options. The other was selecting the contract of catcher Brandon Valenzuela from Buffalo, a move that put him on the 40-man roster.
Entering the upcoming general managers meetings, the Blue Jays have 38 players on their 40-man roster.