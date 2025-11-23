Blue Jays Alejandro Kirk Quietly Had One of Best Seasons of His Career

The Toronto Blue Jays have a a few key players on their roster who have been with the club their entire professional careers one of which is their catcher Alejandro Kirk.

Kirk made his debut back with the club in 2020 and has taken on the lion share of the reps behind the plate since 2022 when he won his first Silver Slugger Award. But he was arguably even better this year.

The 2025 roster for the Jays was loaded with big time sluggers like designated hitter George Springer, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and shortstop Bo Bichette, but Kirk was right there with them every step of the way as one of the best all-around performers with a bat on the team this year.

Alejandro Kirk in 2025

Back in 2022 when Kirk won his Silver Slugger he played in nine more games than he did this season. Despite less at-bats he hit more long balls and had more RBI to go with a better slugging percentage than 2022.

45 Runs

127 Hits

18 Doubles

15 Home Runs

76 RBI

48 Drawn Walks

.282 Batting Average

.348 On-Base Percentage

.421 Slugging Percentage

.769 OPS



Kirk got even better in the playoffs at the plate after helping the Blue Jays to their first AL East title in over a decade. His batting average trickled down in the postseason run, but he had the third-most RBI amongst all players on any team during October to go with five home runs on 18 hits.

The 27-year-old isn't only solid when hitting, but fielding as well as he is towards the top defensively at catcher with a .991 fielding percentage as he finished inside the top-eight in both putouts and range factor.

The Blue Jays locked down Kirk before he could hit free agency meaning he is now on the roster until at least 2030. If management is able to sign Bichette this offseason as well that means their core will remain with the ballclub for the foreseeable future. Many things in baseball always remain uncertain, but with Kirk behind the plate the Jays know for sure they have one of the best catchers in baseball framing it out for their pitchers.

