Blue Jays Announce Starters for Games 3 and 4 of World Series
The Fall Classic is well underway for the Toronto Blue Jays, and the first two games at Rogers Centre have come to a close.
The opener was an offensive clinic put together by the Blue Jays. They were able to jump all over the Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff and do what they've done all season to win the first game of this coveted series.
However, after falling in the opener where they allowed the third-biggest inning in World Series history (nine runs in the sixth), the Dodgers landed a blow of their own. Yoshinobu Yamamoto was sensational, and just one pitcher was all it took as he retired the final 20 batters of the game to help Los Angeles claim a 5-1 victory and even this series back up at one win apiece.
With the setting now shifting west, the Blue Jays will be looking for a bounce back on Monday. Manager John Schneider also revealed who is going to be starting for them in Games 3 and 4, as Max Scherzer will get the ball first before Shane Bieber gets the start the following matchup.
Scherzer will face off against Tyler Glasnow on Monday and Bieber will get Shohei Ohtani in Game 4, two heavyweight matchups that will have a major impact on how the rest of this series is going to play out.
On paper, Toronto has to like their chances since their two guys both have Cy Young Awards to their names. However, Glasnow has been electric in the playoffs and Ohtani is reminding everyone why he was also in Cy Young conversations of his own before he underwent Tommy John surgery in September of 2023.
Postseason Numbers of These Four Pitchers
When diving into the numbers, the Blue Jays are not going to have the upper hand in either of these matchups. Scherzer was left off the ALDS roster and only got one start in the ALCS where he was solid. Meanwhile, Bieber has been touched up a bit while Glasnow and Ohtani largely have not.
However, that doesn't mean the Dodgers are guaranteed to win, since Toronto's offense is going to have a say in how things go, just like they did in Game 1 when they got after Blake Snell, who had been dominant to that point.
Scherzer
Glasnow
Bieber
Ohtani
Total Innings Pitched
5.2
13.1
12.1
12.0
Hits
3
7
16
5
Runs
2
1
7
3
Earned Runs
2
1
6
3
HR Allowed
1
0
2
0
Walks
4
8
3
4
Strikeouts
5
18
15
19
Batting Average
.167
.152
.314
.128
Age
41
32
30
31
The next three games of this World Series showdown are going to be played in Dodgers Stadium. As tough as it is to win at Rogers Centre, it is just as hard to go on the road and win in that setting. The best-case scenario for the Blue Jays is they win three straight games and become champions. But the worst-case is the Dodgers do the same.
Scherzer will try to make the first scenario happen on Monday night when he takes the mound to start Game 3.