Breaking Down Blue Jays Improved 2026 Rotation After Intriguing Moves

If any organization is about taking action this offseason it is the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays in the last month have done everything in their power to avoid the same bitter fate in 2026 after their season ended in a heart breaking extra-inning game seven loss in the World Series.

Even if someone didn't follow the Blue Jays all year, especially in the second half, it was clear as day what their biggest strength was. The offense was performing in elite ways time and time again which led them to the ballclub's first Fall Classic in over 30 years.

While the culprit to their shortcomings in 2025 was not on full display in the postseason their weakness was definitely with their pitching staff as a whole and the organization has been making headlines with their official additions for 2026 including the return of Shane Bieber and a pair of new faces: Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce.

Who is new for 2026

Dylan Cease, San Diego Padres:

The soon to be 30-year-old started his Major League career back in 2019 with the Chicago White Sox, but has spent the last two years with the San Diego Padres. His 4.55 ERA this last season doesn't jump off the page by any means, but it is important to note that he had one of the worst defenses in baseball behind him.

In his last four years he has turned into a strikeout machine as he has yet to post less than 214 strikeouts, exactly what the Jays are looking for.

Cody Ponce, KBO Hanwha Eagles:

He's been in Asia since 2022, and in his last season in the KBO with the Hanwha Eagles he was not only named the MVP, but set a record for most strikeouts in a game with 18. He finished the season with 252 in less than 181 innings.



Ponce's stat line for 2025 was impressive:

17-1 Record

1.89 ERA

252 Strikeouts

0.93 WHIP

3.8 WAR

12.6 Strikeouts per 9

Familiar Faces from 2025

Shane Bieber

Bieber joined the roster at the trade deadline when he was dealt to Toronto from the Cleveland Guardians, but he didn't start pitching for them until the end of August as he continued his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

After triggering his contract option, he returns for at least another year after a 3.57 ERA in seven starts before the postseason. He then went 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA in the postseason.

Trey Yesavage

Yesavage made his name known this postseason. The Jays had their best regular season in nearly a decade, but he had little to do with it as he only made his major league debut in the middle of September. But in his three starts he had 16 strikeouts.

Then, when the postseason came around he was nearly perfect with 39 total strikeouts with a pair of games in the double digits to complement a 1.04 WHIP while holding opponent's to a .187 batting average.

So, how many wins will the team get to having both Bieber and Yesavage for the whole season?

The rotation in 2025 was primarily Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and José Berríos, but Bassitt is a free agent. With six starters locked in for next season, the need to bring him back is lessened.

The staff wasn't in the bottom third of baseball in most major pitching categories, but it was definitely their biggest weakness:

4.19 ERA

1.27 WHIP

.241 Opponent's Batting Average

72 Hit Batters (8th most)

209 Home Runs (6th most)

The Blue Jays powered their way to the World Series on their offense and just enough pitching to get them on the doorstep of a championship. So now the question isn't who will stop this team during its postseason run next year, but who can?

