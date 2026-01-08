Blue Jays Boss Ross Atkins Talks How Future Moves Could Impact Current Roster

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a terrific offseason. While other teams have stood by and watched free agents come off the board, the Blue Jays aggressive moves have put them in an excellent position for 2026.

Toronto recently signed one of the biggest offensive weapons available in Kazuma Okamoto. The third baseman from Japan will bring a lot of power from the right side. The Blue Jays view Okamoto as a utility player which is an interesting suggestion considering he signed a $60 million deal over four years.

Despite allocating nearly $350 million to free agents this offseason, Toronto doesn't appear to be finished yet. Many star studded free agents are still available, including guys like Bo Bichette, Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger and Alex Bregman. The Blue Jays have been linked to all of those guys at some point.

Ross Atkins Gives Update on Remaining Offseason Plans

In Okamoto's introductory press conference, general manager Ross Atkins spoke on Toronto's other offseason plans. He said, "We'll always be open to making our organization better if there's a way to do that," according to Keegan Matheson of mlb.com.

Atkins added, "We feel good about our team. One thing that I would add is that additions at this point would start to cut away from playing time for players who we feel are very good Major League pieces, so we have to factor that in..."

Atkins is correct in that if the Blue Jays were to take the field today, they would have one of the best lineups in baseball. Adding anyone else would certainly take playing time away from capable players. If Toronto re-signs Bichette, guys like Andres Gimenez, Ernie Clement and even Okamoto could be affected.

If the Blue Jays go the Tucker route, that would certainly eat into Addison Barger's playing time. They also have guys like Nathan Lukes and Anthony Santander that could see less time in the field. However, it's obvious that both Bichette and Tucker are substantial upgrades over the aforementioned players.

Injuries are certain to happen, so having a deep roster like this benefits manager John Schneider. Toronto has become a premier destination this offseason, and they will continue to be in the conversation surrounding the top hitters. It's shocking to reach the first week of January and multiple all-stars still haven't reached an agreement with a team.

The market for these guys simply hasn't been met yet, but the Blue Jays have proven this offseason they can do that. Toronto has gained the most momentum of any team in the winter, and they could cash that in for one more major move.

