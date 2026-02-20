Blue Jays Fan Favorite Slugger Shockingly May Not Make Opening Day Roster

The Toronto Blue Jays are about to get started with their spring training schedule following what was a big offseason, but as they move through camp, difficult decisions will have to be made.

Constructing an Opening Day roster is never an easy thing, and guys who feel they deserve a spot on the limited group simply are not going to make it with there not being room for everyone. Coming off a big offseason, ordering the roster is going to be a very tough task for Ross Atkins and his staff.

The outfield has been a group which has been under a serious spotlight all winter long, and not for great reasons. While the Blue Jays did miss out on Kyle Tucker who would have been a perfect fit, the unit is starting to take shape as things answer themselves.

Unfortunately however, someone is going to be left out, and shockingly, Zachary Rotman of FanSided thinks the ascending Nathan Lukes is going to be the one who does not make it when it's all said and done and decisions are made for Toronto.

Nathan Lukes Projected to Be Left Off Blue Jays Opening Day Roster

"Daulton Varsho and Addison Barger are set to occupy two of their three outfield spots, and there's a good chance left field will be made up of a Jesus Sanchez and Davis Schneider platoon," Rotman wrote. "The DH for Toronto is George Springer. With that being said, what would Lukes' role be? As constructed, he's the fourth-best left-handed-hitting outfielder on the Jays' roster. This has nothing to do with Lukes, a quality player, but has everything to do with the Jays' roster construction."

Rotman lays out a worthwhile case and named someone like Leo Jimenez as a guy who could make more sense to be on the roster ultimately. He mentioned the possibility both of sending him back down by using his option -- the more likely scenario -- or even a potential trade for another position of need.

Each would make sense, despite how much it would sting to not have a player who just played a huge role on a team which nearly won a World Series, Toronto just does not have as much of a need for Lukes as it did a year ago.

Lukes Had Breakout 2025 Season for Blue Jays

Stepping into a major role for the first time in his young MLB career, Lukes was a key piece for Toronto down the stretch and really throughout the regular season. In 135 games played, he had a bWAR of 2.0 aided by a slash line of .255/.323/.407 with 12 home runs and 65 RBI, collecting eight RBI in 17 games during the postseason as well.

If the Blue Jays did want to trade him away, they likely could address a different area needing more depth, however the fact that Lukes has an option makes it much more intriguing to simply send him down and wait until he's needed.

Should they decide not to deal him away, the 31-year-old is going to take at-bats for Toronto this season, it just comes down to how many. Lukes is someone worth monitoring throughout the spring, and unless he goes on a tear, it may be a minor surprise to see him make the Opening Day roster.