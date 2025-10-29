Blue Jays Bounce Back from Historic Loss to Even World Series with Game 4 Win
The historic Game 3 of the World Series was a near seven hour showdown. Both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers went through their bullpens, so both teams needed every single pitch their starters could give in Game 4 on Tuesday.
With the Dodgers up 2-1 in the series Tuesday wasn't an elimination game for the Blue Jays, but it felt like a must win. A victory would tie the series back up and guarantee that it would head back to Rogers Centre for Game 6.
The Blue Jays had issues — on the road, no George Springer in the lineup and a depleted bullpen. But, it didn't matter. Toronto won, 6-2, and evened the series.
Essential Moments in Game Four
The Dodgers struck first, again. It wasn't flashy. Los Angeles drew a walk, followed by a single and a sacrifice fly brought Max Muncy home. But their lead didn't last long. In dramatic fashion the Blue Jays snapped a 13-inning scoreless drought with a two-run homer by first baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The momentum kept going once the Jays got on defense. Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has been nearly impossible to stop at the plate, so much so that he was intentionally walked five times on Monday. Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber snapped Ohtani's streak of 11 straight at-bats getting on base with a strikeout in the third inning.
It became a pitchers' duel between Ohtani and Bieber. Ohtani had the upper hand going into the sixth inning with five strikeouts, but two of Bieber's strikeouts were actually with Ohtani at the plate. Bieber's time on the mound was done in the sixth and he allowed four hits, three walks, one earned run and struck out three.
Ohtani lasted into the seventh, but the Dodgers might have wished they had taken him out. The lead off man, Daulton Varsho, hit a single followed by an Ernie Clement double and it didn't stop there.
After only scoring two runs in the previous 17 frames, Toronto strung together several hits to post four runs in the seventh to grab a 6-1 lead, silencing Dodger Stadium.
With the win, the Blue Jays ensured the World Series champion will be crowned in Toronto. Game 5 is set for Wednesday and will feature a rematch of Game 1 on the mound between Toronto's Trey Yesavage and Los Angeles' Blake Snell.
WORLD SERIES
Best-of-7
Game 1
Toronto 11, Los Angeles Dodgers 4
Game 2
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Toronto 1
Game 3: Monday
Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Toronto 5, 18 innings
Game 4: Tuesday
Toronto 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 2 (series tied 2-2)
Game 5: Wednesday
Toronto vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
Game 6: Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 6 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
Game 7: Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 7* -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
*-if necessary