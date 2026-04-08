Blue Jays-Dodgers Games Turn Heated as Schneider Ejected, Springer Reacts

It wasn't necessarily the best series of the year to watch by any means, as the World Series rematch was underway in Toronto this week between the Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Jays are trying their hardest to stay afloat with so many starters on the injured list, but it hasn't been going in the team's favor, so having to match up with the Dodgers as short-handed as they are is far from ideal.

While Los Angeles took care of the Blue Jays to start the series, there was plenty of drama going on between Toronto and the umpires, which started in the thick of Game 2, when manager John Schneider was thrown out of the game.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider gets tossed after taking issue with a balk being called on Kevin Gausman.

pic.twitter.com/7FJAGOoO6R — Valentina Martinez (@ValentinaMrtnz_) April 8, 2026

Schneider did not take lightly that Kevin Gausman was issued a balk in the fifth inning, and he went out to defend his starting pitcher, which eventually led to a very heated argument that resulted in his being tossed from the game.

But the drama didn't end there.

Game 3 High and Low Lights

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It wasn't just Schneider who had issue with some of the umpire calls, but also the Jays veteran designated hitter George Springer, as Toronto was simply fighting for pride after already dropping the series.

Springer approached HP umpire Dan Bellino to inquire about the amount of warmup time for Shohei Ohtani. It was visibly annoying everyone on the field as most players' emotions are, at times, worn on their sleeves.

On the bright side, at least for the Blue Jays, they would not be swept by the Dodgers despite missing a magnitude of key players, including Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger. The bullpen really came through for the Jays in the finale.

Some drama between the #BlueJays and #Dodgers.



George Springer approached HP umpire Dan Bellino to inquire about the amount of warmup time for Shohei Ohtani.



Dave Roberts was visibly annoyed in the dugout.



(📹: @sportsnet) #BlueJays50 pic.twitter.com/HwghO9tdnQ — Daniele Franceschi (@Daniele_Media) April 8, 2026

It was a pitching showcase for the most part, and with the Blue Jays' pitching staff bleeding right now, it is more than impressive that they came out with the W, especially since Toronto did find themselves down 3-1 late in the game.

In the seventh and eighth innings, the Jays went on a 3-0 run as the offense and the bullpen finally were both firing on all cylinders, even though there was a major scare in the ninth, after Jeff Hoffman retired Ohtani on strikes.

After that, a line drive and a walk put the game-leading runs on the bases. But Hoffman struck out Freddie Freeman, and with a ground out of Max Muncy, the game was over.

The six-game losing streak was finally over, a hill the team was desperate to climb. Now the ballclub has the day off before taking on the Minnesota Twins. If fans learned anything from this series, Toronto is never going to stop fighting for each other, including its manager.