Blue Jays Offensive Struggles Continue Going Into Rematch With Dodgers

After a massive offseason by the Toronto Blue Jays, they appeared to be an unstoppable force going into their redemption run. But the Jays have definitely been lagging as injuries are piling up.

There are currently five pitchers on the injured list, including Trey Yesavage and Jose Berrios. Catcher Alejandro Kirk fractured his thumb, so it is safe to say that the Jays are getting punched in the mouth right now.

While the starting rotation is bleeding, the offense is doing nothing to help out right now.

Recent Lowlights

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays went into Chicago to take on the White Sox and had already lost the series going into the finale, as they dropped the first two in the series. The team was held scoreless still by the seventh inning, but had a pair of runners on the bases with no outs.

Surely, the team could at least get one runner home, but no. A pop-up and a pair of strikeouts, including the retirement of George Springer, would end the inning. It was the same story, different inning for the rest of the game as the Jays' once mighty offense was held scoreless in the final game of being swept.

The same went on in their previous series against the Colorado Rockies. Somehow, the worst pitching staff in baseball last year had split the series, so Game 3 was a winner-take-all matchup. The top of the order was up in the 10th and, again, the offense didn't deliver.

Key Players Not Delivering

A major concern that has to be on management's radar is the amount of strikouts that are being tallied up right now specificially with Kazuma Okamoto who has already accounted for 17 with Springer on his heels (13).

Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) before a game against the Colorado Rockies at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Maybe it isn't fair to expect so much of Okamoto, but he was the player picked up that was supposed to help make up for the production that Bo Bichette took with him to the New York Mets

Okamoto's performance at the plate is rapidly declining as he hit .300 in March, but in the four games played in April, he has batted .812 with an on-base percentage of .250.

Kazuma Okamoto hits his second homer in as many games 💥 pic.twitter.com/OpesAzM2vs — MLB (@MLB) March 31, 2026

Springer is equally as concerning. He is the veteran that this club counts on and has had a pair of opportunities to steal games for them. Instead,

Now, Toronto is going to go back to Rogers Centre with a rookie catcher behind the plate against the reigning world champs. It isn't an ideal situation, but the Jays have to figure out a way to battle through this period while everyone tries to get healthy.

Baseball is the longest season in professional sports, but this ballclub does not want to find themselves in too big a hole right off the bat, and they have to find a way to at least get one win in this Dodgers series.