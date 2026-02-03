Blue Jays Announce First Four Promotional Days of the 2026 Season

After a season where the Toronto Blue Jays defied odds and made their way to the World Series for the first time since 1993, the franchise wants to give back to its fans while simultaneously celebrating their American League pennant.

While Toronto would much more likely prefer to win the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers, they find themselves in a strong spot again to find their way back to the playoffs to contest for another championship. But for now, the Blue Jays want to soak in the accomplishment as is.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Blue Jays Announce First Four Giveaway Home Games

The Toronto Blue Jays celebrate on the podium after defeating the Seattle Mariners in game seven of the ALCS. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

As announced by the franchise, during select games of the first and second homestands of the season, the Blue Jays will be giving away merchandise to fans celebrating the pennant victory. The dates and giveaways can be viewed below:

Friday, March 27: Blue Jays AL Champions Pennant Giveaway (all fans)

Saturday, March 28: Blue Jays AL Champions White Panel Hat Giveaway (first 15,000 fans)

Monday, March 30: Blue Jays AL Champions Crewneck Giveaway (first 15,000 fans)

Friday, April 10: Jumpin' George Springer Bobblehead Giveaway* Night

This is just Day One of our reveal 👀 https://t.co/s3nNG3wKKZ



Which item are you looking forward to most? pic.twitter.com/foVdOrXiC5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 3, 2026

Blue Jays Open First Weekend at Home This Season Against Athletics

The Blue Jays shouldn't have any issue selling tickets this season following a campaign that ended in Game 7 of the World Series. Now is the perfect time for Toronto fans to show up and support the boys at Rogers Centre, while also being given a few pieces of memorabilia for their efforts.

The first weekend highlights the franchise's trip to the World Series, but one that should have fans buying tickets sooner rather than later is the George Springer bobblehead night. Springer slashed .284/.347/.552/.899 in 16 games this postseason, securing four home runs, 10 RBIs and six doubles.

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) is introduced before the game. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Springer has been a beacon of hope for the Blue Jays since joining the franchise after his tenure with the Houston Astros, and he lived up to his contractual obligations last season, especially. This is the final season Springer is under contract with Toronto, so fans of Springer should pounce on this offer.

As seen in the graphic posted by the Blue Jays on social media platforms, this was just the first day of announced promotional nights for the 2026 campaign. So if you can't make it to the ballpark for those first few giveaways, there will be more in the future that work with the convenience of your schedules.

More Blue Jays News