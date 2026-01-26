Blue Jays Veteran Tabbed as Player on the Rise for 2026

After a successful 2025 campaign that brought the Toronto Blue Jays to Game 7 of the World Series, their first World Series appearance since winning back-to-back championships in 1992-1993, the Blue Jays are banking on another deep playoff run in 2026.

One way they can achieve that goal and win the AL East two years in a row is by having their veterans contribute as they did last year. And following a resurgence from injury, MLB.com named veteran outfielder George Springer as a player on the rise for the 2026 season, despite Springer's age of 36.

The Rise of Springer

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer reacts at second base after hitting a double. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

As he approaches the final season of his contract with Toronto, Springer had one of his best seasons in recent years in 2025. He hit 32 home runs, the highest total during his time with the Blue Jays, and achieved a batting average of .309 along with an OPS of .959. Over the course of 140 games played, Springer seemed to be back in his prime once again.

He finished seventh in MVP voting and was named a Silver Slugger, which was his third in his career, his first with Toronto. Brian Murphy of MLB.com took into account the rise Springer had on MLB Network's Top 100 Players Right Now list for 2026, as the Blue Jays veteran jumped into spot 47.

What's Projected of Springer for 2026?

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer (4) high-fives teammates in the dugout. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After a season of success at the plate, several projections see Springer taking a small step backward but still being a player to surpass 20 home runs. Additionally, Springer is likely to take on the designated hitter role as his fielding numbers weren't what they once were in his younger years.

According to Baseball Reference, Springer's BIS Defensive Runs Saved Above Avg was the lowest it had been in his career to this point, playing a majority of right field. He can still be penciled in to play and make some of his signature diving catches, but for the longevity of the season, Springer feels like a DH.

2026 is the final year Springer is under contract with Toronto, and judging how this season unfolds, it could be a coin toss of whether or not the Blue Jays want to bring him back for an additional season.

If he takes a major step back from last season or can't stay healthy, it's likely he won't return to the franchise, but if he does have a strong campaign, the Blue Jays might want to reward him for one more season, especially if they return to play October baseball.

