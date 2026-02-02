Blue Jays Set to Memorialize Franchise’s Most Iconic Moment Outside Rogers Centre

The Toronto Blue Jays returned to the World Series since becoming back-to-back champions in 1992-93. The franchise's first two World Series titles were everything a fan could hope for, and they were met with triumph and emotion.

But it was Joe Carter's home run in Game 6 of the 1993 World Series that is remembered more than the Blue Jays' first World Series title in 1992, all due to the heroics of the outfield slugger. Hitting a walk-off home run to clinch the back-to-back championship is one that fans in Toronto will remember forever.

“Touch ‘em all, Joe, you’ll never hit a bigger home run in your life," Tom Cheek stated in one of the greatest calls of all time. While the call might not be commemorative for a lifetime, the Blue Jays will unveil something that will be in Carter's name.

Joe Carter Status Outside of Rogers Centre

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Joe Carter at bat | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

As revealed by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, the Blue Jays will honor the legacy of Carter and his famous home run by unveiling a statue remembering the iconic moment on July 18, 2026.

The statue will sit out front of the stadium between Gate 5 and Gate 6 and will showcase all that went right that season for the Blue Jays as they celebrate the franchise being established 50 years ago. The only thing better for the unveiling of the status would be for the Blue Jays to get back to the World Series, right?

Carter has an everlasting presence among fans of Toronto and can recall the moment like the back of his hand. That was a home run that little kids only dream of when playing baseball in the front or back yard, setting the scene for mom who's watching from the living room window.

Former player Joe Carter of the 1992-93 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays, during a ceremony before a game. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Carter might not be an MLB Hall of Famer and his number might not be retired by the Blue Jays, but he has a moment that has transcended generations; some might say that's better than being immortalized alongside other notable names in history. This is and forever will be Carter's moment.

Before he threw out the first pitch in Game 2 of the World Series, Carter joined the show and transitioned his moment that has withstood time to the current roster of Blue Jays, making the World Series for the first time since that iconic moment. Truly a masterclass move and an even better person.

"I'm very happy that the Jays are in the World Series, cuz I can stop talking about it now. 32 years, it's been a long time, but now, my moment has come and gone. Even though it's still there, you've crowned another team," Carter said.

