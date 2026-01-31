Realistic Timeline of How Close Blue Jays Are to Another World Series

When the Toronto Blue Jays won their second consecutive World Series title in 1993 against the Philadelphia Phillies, they didn't know how long it would be before they returned to the highly touted championship series. However, it's unlikely that 32 years came to mind.

This past season, the Blue Jays were within arm's reach of clinching their third title in franchise history, but after a grueling seven games, the Los Angeles Dodgers secured their second consecutive ring, and their ninth overall.

To be candid, few expected Toronto to make it as far as it did in the postseason, but those who were rooting for the underdog were heartbroken right alongside the Blue Jays once the Dodgers sealed the victory.

Toronto is now looking to enter the race to the playoffs once again, with eyes set on the World Series title. Is this the year they will win it all, or are they looking at another season that will eventually end in despair?

Toronto's World Series Era Begins Now

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Considering the aggressive offseason moves made by the ballclub in recent months, having to wait another 32 years before making another appearance in the World Series seems unimaginable. Of course, they could fall victim to the injured list, following in the footsteps of their American League opponents, the Houston Astros, but all signs are pointing toward another stellar run to the postseason.

Having said that, while it would be marginally safe for fans to bank on another World Series appearance this year, clinching the title isn't likely in their cards just yet.

Although the Blue Jays have been active in the offseason, bolstering their roster and setting themselves up for their upcoming season, they aren't quite at the same level as some of their top opponents, namely Los Angeles, after they recently landed some key players.

As much as Toronto is aiming for a World Series ring in 2026, fans shouldn't put all their eggs in one basket. It would be a safer bet to anticipate such a victory in the near future, potentially as early as 2027, but the Blue Jays still have wounds to heal. This year will be a period of growth for Toronto.

They have the resources, they have the talent. Now, it's a matter of building up more confidence and using those resources to their advantage. The Blue Jays are entering a winning era, and although winning the Fall Classic doesn't look promising for their 2026 campaign, it wouldn't be unreasonable for fans to shoot for a World Series celebration within the next five years, if not sooner.