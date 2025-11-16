Blue Jays Have One of MLB's Best First Basemen in Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays have had high hopes for their first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. since the start of his professional career back when he was just 16-years-old. After the contract he signed earlier this year the Jays have pretty much guaranteed that he will finish as a Blue Jays whenever that time may come.

Back in April the Blue Jays and Guerrero Jr. came to terms on the largest contract in franchise history, a 14-year $500 million deal and Toronto has already begun to reap the benefits of that deal.

Guerrero Jr.'s 2025

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The postseason was the best part of Vladdy's year as he was arguably the best player in October at the plate. Had the Blue Jays won the series, he unquestionably would have been the series MVP.

18 Runs (first)

29 Hits (second)

5 Doubles (tied for third)

8 Home Runs (tied for first)

15 RBI (first)

14 Drawn Walks (second) .

397 Batting Average (second, minimum 35 at-bats)

.494 On-Base Percentage (first)

.795 Slugging Percentage (first)

1.289 OPS (first)

Really the main focus for the Blue Jays slugger this offseason should be when he is out on the field as he did not distinguish himself during the regular season as one of the better gloves at first base.

Putouts (13th)

Assists (14th)

Double Plays (ninth)

Fielding Percentage (17th)

Range Factor (16th)

While he is clearly one of the best in the game right now there is always going to be room for improvement and defensively is where he can make that improvement.

Earlier this week he was awarded the first Entertainer of the Year as well as was named to the First Team All-MLB. His resume now looks like this:

5x All-Star (2021-2025)

3 All-MLB First Team Selections (2021, 2024, 2025)

2025 ALCS MVP

Inaugural MLB Entertainer of the Year

2021 AL Hank Aaron Award

2x Silver Slugger Award Winner (2021 and 2024)

Gold Glove Award (2022)

While the Blue Jays' season ended with heartbreak, there is plenty to build on — the franchse's first division title in 10 years, its first postseason past the AL wild card playoffs in seven years and its first trip to the World Series since 1993.

Every milestone the team reached would not have been possible without their first baseman and as they move into next year the Jays will continue to work on putting themselves in a position to return to the World Series, with Guerrero Jr. leading the way.

NOBODY in team HISTORY has more Postseason homers than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 💥 #PLAKATA pic.twitter.com/5OTq3qtO1E — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 29, 2025

