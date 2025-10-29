Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Etches Himself in Blue Jays History with Latest Homer
The Toronto Blue Jays have been known for their offense the entire year and that has continued well into the postseason.
This has been a historic year for the organization as they have battled their way into their first World Series since 1993 and some of their stars have etched themselves into the franchise's history books, the latest of which came on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been exceptional to say the least. He has come through for the Jays time and time again, and in an MVP way this postseason. Vladdy leads the Jays across the board, but he is now the franchise leader in home runs in a single postseason after a two-run homer in a Game 4 win that evened the series at 2-2.
In the third inning of what felt like a must-win game for Toronto he hit a near 400 foot long ball against Shohei Ohtani, his seventh in October. He dethroned José Bautista and Joe Carter who sat tied at the top with six.
Guerrero Jr.'s 2025 Postseason
Vladdy has spent the entirety of his career with the Blue Jays making this his fourth postseason appearance, but only his first that he has been able to play in more than two games. Boy has he taken advantage of that.
Amongst all of the players that made it to the postseason with their teams (minimum 30 at-bats), Guerrero Jr. sits at the top in every category.
- 7 Homers (second behind Ohtani)
- 14 RBI (tied for first with Ohtani)
- 10 Drawn Walks (tied for second)
- 5 Strikeouts (third fewest trailing only a pair of teammates)
- .419 Batting Average (first)
- .493 On-Base Percentage (first)
- .803 Slugging Percentage (first)
- 1.296 OPS (first)
- 26 Total Hits (first)
- 16 Runs (first)
Vladdy has not had a game without a hit since the first two games of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners, both losses. Since then, he has been on fire and exactly what the Jays need especially if they want to take home a world title back to Canada.
With the help of Guerrero Jr. the Blue Jays have tied the series back up with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Game five will kick off on Wednesday as the Jays look to take the lead going back to Toronto on the reigning world champions.
WORLD SERIES
Best-of-7
Game 1
Toronto 11, Los Angeles Dodgers 4
Game 2
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Toronto 1
Game 3: Monday
Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Toronto 5, 18 innings
Game 4: Tuesday
Toronto 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 2 (series tied 2-2)
Game 5: Wednesday
Toronto vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
Game 6: Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 6 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
Game 7: Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 7* -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
*-if necessary