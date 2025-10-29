Inside The Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Etches Himself in Blue Jays History with Latest Homer

The Toronto Blue Jays have a new postseason record for home runs thanks to his latest World Series heroics.

Maddy Dickens

Oct 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game four of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Oct 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game four of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Blue Jays have been known for their offense the entire year and that has continued well into the postseason.

This has been a historic year for the organization as they have battled their way into their first World Series since 1993 and some of their stars have etched themselves into the franchise's history books, the latest of which came on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been exceptional to say the least. He has come through for the Jays time and time again, and in an MVP way this postseason. Vladdy leads the Jays across the board, but he is now the franchise leader in home runs in a single postseason after a two-run homer in a Game 4 win that evened the series at 2-2.

In the third inning of what felt like a must-win game for Toronto he hit a near 400 foot long ball against Shohei Ohtani, his seventh in October. He dethroned José Bautista and Joe Carter who sat tied at the top with six.

Guerrero Jr.'s 2025 Postseason

Guerrero Jr pointing to the sky in a baby blue uniform after hitting a two-run homer in the world serie
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Vladdy has spent the entirety of his career with the Blue Jays making this his fourth postseason appearance, but only his first that he has been able to play in more than two games. Boy has he taken advantage of that.

Amongst all of the players that made it to the postseason with their teams (minimum 30 at-bats), Guerrero Jr. sits at the top in every category.

  • 7 Homers (second behind Ohtani)
  • 14 RBI (tied for first with Ohtani)
  • 10 Drawn Walks (tied for second)
  • 5 Strikeouts (third fewest trailing only a pair of teammates)
  • .419 Batting Average (first)
  • .493 On-Base Percentage (first)
  • .803 Slugging Percentage (first)
  • 1.296 OPS (first)
  • 26 Total Hits (first)
  • 16 Runs (first)

Vladdy has not had a game without a hit since the first two games of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners, both losses. Since then, he has been on fire and exactly what the Jays need especially if they want to take home a world title back to Canada.

With the help of Guerrero Jr. the Blue Jays have tied the series back up with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Game five will kick off on Wednesday as the Jays look to take the lead going back to Toronto on the reigning world champions.

WORLD SERIES

Best-of-7

Game 1

Toronto 11, Los Angeles Dodgers 4

Game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Toronto 1

Game 3: Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Toronto 5, 18 innings

Game 4: Tuesday

Toronto 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 2 (series tied 2-2)

Game 5: Wednesday

Toronto vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Game 6: Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 6 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Game 7: Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 7* -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)

*-if necessary

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.

Home/News