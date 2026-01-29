Blue Jays Infielder Makes 2026 Underrated Players List After Strong Finish

The Toronto Blue Jays' run to the World Series was built on players exceeding expectations. Addison Barger, Trey Yesavage, and Max Scherzer rose to the occasion when they were needed most.

It's a great blueprint for success in this league, and the Blue Jays are full of players who flew under the radar last year. The 2026 season is nearly upon us, and Toronto isn't the team no one saw coming. They have become the hunted, and there is a new standard for the Blue Jays.

However, there is one infielder who will have increased expectations next season, but is still one of the most underrated players in the league.

Ernie Clement Named to All-Underrated Team

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement swings. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Defining an "underrated player" can be challenging. There is no doubt that Ernie Clement put the league on notice during his incredible playoff run. He broke the record for hits in a single postseason (30).

Clement slashed .277/.313/.398 during the regular season and was second on the team in doubles (35) and fourth in total hits (151). Despite that, he was omitted from MLB Network's Top 100 Players List entering 2026.

So, Anthony Castrovince of mlb.com added Clemet to his All-Underrated Team. His value still hasn't been publicly acknowledged. He'll have another opportunity to showcase his talents on the global stage, as he was named to Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.

Clement Will Be a Vital Piece for Blue Jays Next Season

Clement celebrates with George Springer. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Bo Bichette's departure will only increase the pressure on Clement to repeat his success from last year. His value on the defensive end lies in his versatility to play multiple positions. Last season, Clement played 15 games at first base, 60 at second, 89 at third, and 29 at shortstop.

Second base will be his frequent spot in the infield, with Andres Giménez at shortstop and Kazuma Okamoto at third. However, replacing Bichette's offensive production will be a tall task. He led the team in batting average (.311), RBIs (94), hits (181), and doubles (44).

Clement isn't expected to replicate those numbers, but he'll have to be consistent on the offensive end. Gimenez's numbers at the plate have declined, and Okamoto is a wild card as he'll be playing his first season in the big leagues.

The Blue Jays loaded up on arms this offseason, building a complementary roster for 2026. The offense should remain elite, but Clement could be asked to carry more of the burden. While he may not be underrated to Toronto fans, many people are still learning about the 29-year-old, and he has an opportunity to show everyone what he is capable of next season.

