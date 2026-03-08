Bottom of Blue Jays Hitting Line Up Will Be X-Factor for 2026 Season

In 2025, the Toronto Blue Jays put themselves on the map with their bats as the entire hitting lineup was a nightmare for pitching staffs, and that is not going to change in 2026. Unfortunately for other ball clubs, their offense has the potential to be even better.

It is hard to fathom that the loss of Bo Bichette's production could be replaced, as he led the team in hits (181), batting average (.311), RBI (94), and was on track to hit 20 homers had he not missed the final month of the season.

While the loss of their homegrown hero is a tough pill to swallow, the ceiling is nonexistent for this team, and the players who step up to the plate. The Jays' stars are going to steal headlines, but the key pieces to this team are the players at the bottom of the order.

Proposed Batting Order

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning for game seven of the World Series at Rogers Centre | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Based on last season, multiple guys would be the lead-off man on another ballclub, but with multiple Silver Slugger Award winners, it forces athletes like Addison Barger into the cleanup role, which makes them dangerous.

This was a breakout season for Barger as he hit 21 homers, paired with 70+ runners brought home. Then, in the postseason, he slashed 367/.441/.583 and was one of three Blue Jays to have at least 20 hits.

George Springer Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Daulton Varsho Addison Barger Nathan Lukes Ernie Clement Kazuma Okamoto Alejandro Kirk Andrés Giménez

Varsho and Barger could easily flip-flop around, and if Varsho can stay healthy, he will be in contention for a Silver Slugger. He only played in 71 games in 2025, but hit 20 home runs and an additional 55 runs batted in. If either are in the clean up spot, that will be menacing.

Utility man Ernie Clement just broke multiple postseason records, but he will likely be in the bottom half of the order. Clement is going to keep the 2025 momentum rolling, and that will be a scary experience for pitchers as he batted .411 in the postseason.

Okamoto is going to step into third base this season as he makes his debut to MLB. If Okamoto hits as he did overseas in 2025, where he slashed .322/.411/.581 in 77 games, he will claw his way up the ladder, but no matter who is up to bat, there is a chance for a run to get on the board.

Feb 25, 2026; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (7) doubles during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Catcher Alejandro Kirk is one of the players who has a Silver Slugger in his trophy case, but could potentially be at the very bottom simply because he isn't quite the slugger as the men above him.

If this team can stay healthy, they will take their division again, and have a strong chance to redeem themselves from the heartbreaker in 2025. The difference maker in this season will be the depth in the hitting line up, and should worry other organizations.