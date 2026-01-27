Two Reasons Why The Blue Jays Should Trade Giménez—And Two Why They Shouldn't

This offseason for Major League Baseball is rapidly dwindling to a close as spring training is a mere month away. While most of the top free agents are off the board, there are still a few left, but those signings won't be the only headlines before opening day rolls around.

While not many trades have yet to unfold, that doesn't mean there aren't some still lurking. After the Toronto Blue Jays failed to retain homegrown hero Bo Bichette, as well as lost a bidding war for Kyle Tucker, they might still be looking for some upgrades.

If the Blue Jays are to retain an additional bat before their 2026 season starts, then it will come at the hand of a trade. So, who would be worth dealing away? The first name that comes to mind is Andrés Giménez.

Andrés Giménez | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

There were plenty of positives that the infielder brought to the 2025 roster, and he has shown that he can compete against major league pitchers, but at the end of the day, trading him is in the best interests of their 2026 season.

While Giménez doesn't fit into their offensive powerhouse, he is enticing to other ballclubs who need an upgrade, and the Jays could get a better No. 8 or No. 9 hitter.

Reason To Deal Him: Declining Performance Swinging a Bat

Since his breakout season in 2022, Giménez has been on a downward slide. His batting average has been on a steady decline. It went from .297 in 2022 to .210 in 2025. In his last two seasons, he has posted an OPS of .638 and a career-low of .598 last year.

If he continues this trend, 2026 will be brutal.

Reason To Deal Him: Career Postseason Struggles

This was the third time that Giménez has been able to swing a bat in the playoffs, and on none of those occasions has he batted more than .215. His career postseason slash line is .208/.268/.292. For a team that wants to win the World Series, this is unacceptable.

Reason To Keep Him: Lacking Depth With the Infield

With Bichette heading to New York to play for the Mets, the Jays' infield is no longer as solid as it was in 2025, even with the addition of Kazuma Okamoto. Toronto might not have much of a choice regarding Giménez, unless a trade could include a utility man on the bags.

Back-to-back nights with a HUGE home run from Andrés Giménez 😤 pic.twitter.com/aqjaIoGI6q — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2025

Reason To Keep Him: Came Up Big in the Playoffs

Even though he struggled overall, it is easy to argue that the Blue Jays wouldn't have made it past the Seattle Mariners without him. In back-to-back games during the ALCS, he hit a pair of three-run home runs in what felt like must-win outings for Toronto.

At the end of the day, Giménez won't be the Achilles Heel to their season, but if the Blue Jays were able to improve to a hitter that had an OPS of at least .650, it would greatly improve their chances at taking down the reigning world champs.

