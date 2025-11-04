Blue Jays Legend Carlos Delgado Makes Contemporary Hall of Fame Ballot
The Contemporary Baseball Era player ballot was released on Monday, announcing the candidacy of eight key baseball players into the 2026 Hall of Fame. The National Baseball Hall of Fame released the news just in time following the end of the 2025 baseball season.
Among these Major League players is former Toronto Blue Jays' star, Carlos Delgado.
In true standout fashion, Delgado remains Toronto's franchise leader in homeruns with 336 on his record. Delgado kicked off his MLB career in 1993 with most of his success starting during his sophomore season with the Blue Jays.
Delgado made impactful contributions to the game as a whole, but most of his success will forever be marked in association with Toronto's program. His first 12 years of professional play saw three Silver Slugger Awards and two All-Star selections, followed by an AL MVP runner-up honor in 2003, towards the latter end of his Blue Jays' career.
That 2003 season for Delgado was historic, seeing a record, MLB-best 145 RBIs and 42 recorded homeruns. Like his fellow candidates, Delgado elevated the game for his team and the organization of Major League Baseball.
Delgado is joined on the ballot by seven other extraordinary players, all responsible for the success of the league today.
Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, Gary Sheffield, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Fernando Valenzuela and Jeff Kent will all be put in the spotlight with Delgado for a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The final decision won't be made until Dec. 7, 2025, giving the committee members ample time to review and compartmentalize the sensational talent laid out before them. The 16 committee members have yet to be chosen; news of the parties involved will come later in the month.
Delgado's legacy and contributions to the Blue Jays' franchise cannot go unnoticed, especially in this new era of Major League Baseball.
Toronto will be searching for a win after their devastating 2025 World Series loss, and any accolades received by Delgado will reflect in a positive light for the Blue Jays.
Delgado's 17-year career in MLB was one that shaped the league into what it is today, and his competition is equally responsible for the elevation of the game throughout history.