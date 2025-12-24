Blue Jays Star Trey Yesavage Turned in This Incredible Stat While in Minors

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage is still, technically, a prospect.

The Blue Jays’ No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 26 prospect overall didn’t pitch like one in the Major Leagues after he was called up in September. He went 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA in three regular season appearances, with 16 strikeouts and seven walks in 14 innings.

In the postseason he blew up. In six playoff games he went 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 11 walks in 27.2 innings. That included his unforgettable start in Game 5 of the World Series in Los Angeles. He threw seven innings, gave up one hit, one earned run and one walk against 12 strikeouts as he sent the series back to Toronto with the Blue Jays up, 3-2.

Yesavage was the first pitcher in MLB history to start multiple World Series games within his first eight career games, per MLB.com’s Sarah Langs. Yesavage’s 12 strikeouts set a rookie record for a World Series game.

But he was putting together unforgettable performances during his meteoric rise from Class-A Dunedin to the World Series in just one season. One stat made his minor league season something to relish.

Trey Yesavage’s Eye-Popping Minor League Stat

"Complete, Utter Dominance."



Trey Yesavage K'ing the Side again.



10 Strikeouts thru 4 Innings. 😳 pic.twitter.com/UleJwRsKeW — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 5, 2025

MLB.com recently highlighted the best prospect stat from every organization and for the Blue Jays it was Yesavage and his strikeout rate — 41.1%.

Yes, the former East Carolina star and 2024 first-round pick struck out four out of every 10 minor league hitters he faced before his promotion. That rate was the best among 1,383 Minor Leaguers with at least 50 innings in 2025. Yesavage threw 98 minor league innings.

The article also pointed to how well that strikeout rate translated to the postseason, where he struck out hitters 35.8% of the time.

Yesavage was one of the most polished college pitchers in the 2024 draft class, but the Blue Jays started him in Dunedin in part to keep him out of the winter weather at High-A Vancouver. While he was with Dunedin he was named a Florida State League pitcher of the week. The right-hander flew through the minor league system, and he went 5-1 record and a 3.12 ERA. He struck out 160 in just 98 innings with 41 walks. Batters hit an incredible .158 against him.

He’s a lock to be in the Blue Jays’ starting rotation in 2026 and because he hasn’t exhausted his prospect eligibility, he’s a sure-fire AL rookie of the year candidate. But what he did in 2025, both in the minor leagues and in the Major Leagues, was unforgettable.

