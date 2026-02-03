Blue Jays' Free Agent Acquisition Named X-Factor Heading into 2026

With the start of spring training right around the corner for the Toronto Blue Jays, the team will be hoping to continue to build upon the success of last year.

This winter, the Blue Jays were one of the most aggressive teams in baseball, trying to improve. This was a team that was inches away from beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, and they have had a strong offseason to follow up that success.

So far this winter, most of the priority for the team has been focused on improving the pitching staff. Their most significant splash was the signing of Dylan Cease to a monster deal. The right-hander can be an ace for this pitching staff, and that was a need for the team last year.

Furthermore, in the bullpen, they added the very talented Tyler Rogers to help strengthen the unit. The right-hander was one of the best high-leverage options available this winter and will undoubtedly help get the ball to Jeff Hoffman.

Furthermore, the team also signed a very intriguing pitcher who will be coming back over from the KBO in Japan. Despite his struggles in the majors earlier in his career, he proved overseas that he can be a good pitcher.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Blue Jays starter Cody Ponce being the x-factor for the team heading into 2026

Ponce’s Role Will Be Interesting

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Cody Ponce | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While the 31-year-old might have struggled with the Pittsburgh Pirates to start his career, he was able to go over to Japan and really find his groove as a pitcher. In 2025, he won the equivalent of the Cy Young Award, posting a 17-1 record and 1.89 ERA.

Now, he will be coming back to the majors with Toronto and hoping to pick up where he left off. While he is certainly an improved pitcher from his time in the KBO, it will be interesting to see what the Blue Jays are going to do with him.

Currently, this is a starting rotation that is a little crowded with five starters, not including Ponce. The team might elect to use a six-man rotation early on in the year, especially if the right-hander is impressive in spring training.

While it might seem like a bit of an issue to have to use a six-man rotation, that is a good problem for the team to have. As someone who could have an impact either in the rotation or the bullpen, Ponce certainly appears to be an x-factor for the team.

