Blue Jays Latest Move Shows Faith in Prospect Ricky Tiedemann’s Injury Recovery

At one time, Ricky Tiedemann was Trey Yesavage.

Maybe Tiedemann didn’t take off like a rocket through the Toronto Blue Jays’ system like Yesavage this year. But Tiedemann was as well respected in the organization. The third-round pick in 2021 has spent much of his minor league career as one of the top left-handed pitchers in the minor league system. But he hasn’t thrown in a live game since 2024 due to Tommy John surgery.

Yet, Toronto’s move on Tuesday reflected the Blue Jays’ faith that Tiedemann can still give them something at the Major League level. He was the only Rule 5 Draft eligible prospect that was moved to the 40-man roster to protect him from the draft.

Now, Tiedemann must finish his rehab and get back on the field.

Ricky Tiedemann’s Blue Jays History

He was Rule 5 eligible because he had played four years of minor league baseball. He was drafted out of Golden West College in California and was signed after age 19. In that situation, he could only go unprotected for four years. Had he been left unprotected, any MLB team could have drafted him the Rule 5 draft in December, if that team was willing to put Tiedemann on the 40-man roster.

By moving him to the 40-man, it’s a reflection that Toronto still considers him a piece of the puzzle when it comes to the future of their starting rotation. Even though he hasn’t played in a game since 2024, he is the No. 4 prospect in the Blue Jays’ system per MLB Pipeline.

He’s pitched at every level of Toronto’s system, including its Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo. For his career he is 5-10, but has a 3.02 ERA in 41 starts, with 226 strikeouts and 68 walks in 140 innings. He can be dominant. In his first minor league season in 2022 he went 5-4 but had a 2.17 ERA in 18 starts. He struck out 117, walked 29 and allowed batters to hit just .149 against him.

Even in 2023, when he went 0-5 in 15 starts, he had a 3.68 ERA, struck out 82, walked 23 and allowed batters to hit .199 against him. Before his injury in 2024, he was 0-1 with a 5.19 ERA but batters were hitting only .206 against him. He has a lifetime. .173 opponent batting average.

Where he fits in with Toronto will be determined in spring training. As a 40-man roster player, he gets an automatic invite to Dunedin, Fla., and Toronto’s priority will be building him up to a starter’s workload. That will probably involve him starting the season in the minor leagues.

