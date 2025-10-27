Blue Jays Need Offense to Come Up Big in Game Three of World Series
The Fall Classic is traveling to California for the next three games, which are to be played at Dodger Stadium. The World Series is at tied at one apiece and the Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to their bats if they hope to finish this one out in Toronto.
The Jays have not had the pitching advantage and comparing them to the staff that the Dodgers have makes them definitely fit the David vs. Goliath narrative that has been circulating around this matchup.
What the Blue Jays have done all year long, and especially in the postseason, is make big consistent plays at the plate. That was seen in their game one 11-4 victory where they posted the third-best inning in World Series history with a nine-run sixth. They went cold in game two and that cannot happen when in Los Angeles.
What might come as a shock is that even though the Jays were arguably one of the best in baseball on their home field this season, they have actually been better away from it in these playoffs.
Blue Jays on the Road in October
Home
Away
# of Games
8
5
Runs
49
34
Total Hits
76
57
Doubles
9
18
Triples
1
0
Home Runs
15
8
RBI
47
31
Drawn Walks
23
14
Strikeouts
40
36
Batting Average
.285
.306
On-Base Percentage
.345
.363
Slugging Percentage
.494
.532
OPS
.839
.895
There are a pair of players who have led the charge for the Blue Jays and have done more than make a name for themselves in the postseason — first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and third baseman Ernie Clement. The pair are both hitting over .520 with OPS's over 1.000. Combined they have 21 hits, 11 runs, 5 doubles, 8 RBI, and four strikeouts.
It is also nice to know that Bo Bichette is back in the lineup. He adds the confidence that the team needs in order to take these games from the Dodgers. Bichette did not look uncomfortable playing second base in Game 1 and hopefully he is able to make a big impact for the Jays.
Game three is going to come at the arm of Max Scherzer who took home a big win for the team against the Mariners in the ALCS.
Best case scenario: the Jays win out, and the World Series is finished in Los Angeles. Worst case: the Dodgers do the same. After these first two games it is hard to believe that either is going to lose three-straight and that would guarantee a trip back to Rogers Centre for, at minimum, a sixth game.
The Jays cannot count on their pitching staff to hold the Dodgers scoreless, especially on their home field. They will have to land a punch of their own early and set the tone for the next three games at Dodger Stadium.