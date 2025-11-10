Blue Jays Prospect Cutter Coffey Blossoming in Arizona Fall League
Cutter Coffey’s path to the Arizona Fall League was paved by injury. The Blue Jays missed nearly a month at High-A Vancouver due to injury. Toronto wanted to get him some more at-bats.
He’s making good on that desire as the Arizona Fall League enters its final week. With the Glendale Desert Dogs, he’s been among the best hitters on his team.
That builds on the numbers he posted at Vancouver in the 99 games he played this season. Now 21 years old and three years removed from high school he’s beginning to show why the Blue Jays accepted him as part of the deal from the Boston Red Sox in 2024 for catcher Danny Jansen.
Cutter Coffey’s Rise
After three relatively weak slash lines in the minors, Coffey finally got his bat going in 2025. He slashed .273/.359/.427 with 11 home runs and 62 RBI. He was moved to the 7-day injured list on Aug. 9 and returned to the roster on Aug. 27. Shortly after, Toronto opted to let him play in the AFL, reasoning that he would get the at-bats he lost on the IL.
Coffey has had a tremendous AFL with the Desert Dogs. In 16 games he has slashed .317/.397/.383 with four doubles, no home runs and 13 RBI. He has stolen three bases, drawn eight walks and struck out just 13 times.
This is the kind of progress the Blue Jays have been waiting for. He’s promising enough to be included among the Blue Jays’ Top 30 prospects. MLB Pipeline has him at No. 27. But this is the first season in which his overall performance at the plate has backed up the ranking. He and his fellow Blue Jays prospects will play in the postseason next weekend in Arizona.
The Red Sox selected Coffey in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft out of Liberty High School in Bakersfield, Calif. Boston dropped him into the system later that summer and he played in 11 games with their Florida Complex League team, where he batted .125.
He showed marginal improvement in 99 games at Class A and High-A as he slashed .210/.325/.315 with six home runs and 35 RBI. The following season was another one that featured marginal improvement in 83 games at the High-A level, including time with the Blue Jays’ affiliate in Vancouver. He slashed .224/.318/.414 with 15 home runs and 55 RBI.