Blue Jays Should Pursue Free Agent Alex Bregman for These Three Reasons

After coming up just short of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series this year, the Toronto Blue Jays are on a mission to improve their roster in any way possible. They've been active in the offseason so far, and it doesn't appear they're done spending just yet.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), team officials have been in communication with Alex Bregman's agent Scott Boras. In early November, the 31-year-old infielder opted out of his three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, with two years remaining. Now, the Blue Jays have an opportunity to strike on the appealing free agent.

However, he has reportedly been drawing interest from numerous ball clubs, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Chicago Cubs and the Red Sox. Acquiring Bregman would not come cheap, but it wouldn't take long for the purchase to start paying off for Toronto if the franchise decides to pursue him.

Offensive Strength

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It's likely that Toronto is looking to make a splash on a hitter, and the top names have been Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette and Bregman. During his 2025 campaign, Bregman slashed .273/.360/.462 and logged 18 homers with 62 RBIs across 114 games.

Ultimately, the Blue Jays came within arm's reach of the World Series, and they're aiming to redeem themselves next year. Adding a powerhouse hitter like Bregman could be the missing piece. With Bichette potentially out of the mix, they will need to fill the gaps at the plate one way or another, and Bregman fits the bill.

Stability Around Diamond

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although Bregman is widely known for his slugging ways, his defensive prowess is equally notable. In 2024, after his final season in Houston, he was awarded the prestigious Gold Glove Award. Now, acquiring him would place the Blue Jays in a cumbersome situation when it comes to their infield.

Bregman is a third baseman, which is where Ernie Clement and Addison Barger play. Although it wouldn't hurt to make some shifts. As noted by Rosenthal, Clement could slide to second and Barger could head to right field. With Bregman's proven skill at third base, he would provide additional stability to Toronto's infield.

Strong Leadership

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With 10 years of experience and success in the Major Leagues, Bregman comes with a wealth of knowledge that could boost the Blue Jays in 2026. He has already claimed two World Series titles while with the Houston Astros, making him a prime candidate for reaching playoff contention once again.

All around, Bregman has plenty to offer Toronto, but with interest flooding in from multiple franchises, he has a plethora of options to choose from. If the Blue Jays were to continue rounding out their roster, making a splash on Bregman would be one of the best moves they could make at this point.

