Blue Jays Prospect Josh Kasevich Turning Heads Early in Spring Training

Toronto Blue Jays prospect Josh Kasevich has been known for his bat-to-ball skills and steady play on defense, but he turned heads in a spring training game, giving his evaluators something else to think about.

During a Fort Myers appearance, the shortstop launched a 416-foot home run. This was certainly an eye-catching moment for the prospect whose game is typically built on contact and consistency. Over-the-fence power is not something everyone expects when he walks to the plate.

Over the course of four minor league seasons, Kasevich has seen action in 289 games, had 1,097 at-bats where he slashed .281/.350/.356 with a .707 OPS. He posted 133 RBIs, 141 strikeouts and just 10 home runs.

For the Blue Jays, this recent display of power is exactly the kind of developmental sign they want to see and will continue to monitor as they evaluate the middle-infield depth for the 2026 season.

Josh Kasevich just went deep for the #BlueJays down in Fort Myers, 416 feet.



Injuries killed some of his momentum, but he's still a top-15 prospect in this system and just turned 25. He could be a real option for a reserve infielder by mid-season if he hits again. Org loves him. pic.twitter.com/Ie2XRSltvb — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 22, 2026

A Different Kind of Prospect Profile

Since being selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft, Kasevich has built his reputation on reliability. The right-handed hitter consistently posts strong batting averages and keeps strikeouts at a notably low rate. Toronto has increasingly valued these things in its position-player pipeline.

His 2025 minor league stats include a slash line of .228/.331/.243 with an OPS of .574. He had 136 at-bats in 42 games, 12 RBIs and only 21 strikeouts.

He also exhibited defensive staying power at shortstop. What has been less clear is how much of an impact his bat would ultimately provide.

Why the 416-foot Homer Matters

Josh Kasevich, left, reaches for the tag on San Francisco's Nick Yovetich | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hitting one home run doesn’t suddenly transform the long-term profile for Kasevich, but it does add a wrinkle that will need to be watched. Power has never really been his heavy-hitting tool in his evaluations, so this adds a bit of attention.

His recent blast suggests there could be some encouraging possibilities:

improved and advanced physical strength

better lift in the swing path

growing confidence against advanced pitching

potential gap-to-power growth.

If he continues to prove this new look with his bat, his overall ceiling will certainly rise. He is already known for his contact and defense, and this, even if it is just moderate development, will move him up the charts as a player to watch.

Defensive Stability Still Drives His Value

Defense remains the foundation of Kasevich’s prospect profile. In 2025, he logged the majority of his innings at shortstop and posted a fielding percentage above .970. He has remained consistent all throughout Double-A and Triple-A ball.

He finished the year with positive defensive run evaluations in the upper minors. Kasevich has the ability to handle everyday shortstop duties while also minimizing mistakes.

Given his abilities on defense, Kasevich carries a pretty high floor in comparison to a lot of infield prospects. The Blue Jays’ middle-infield picture is still being painted, so a player who can add dependable defense while still putting the ball in play, has the chance to move quickly.

What’s In Store for 2026

Kasevich will open the 2026 season in the upper minors, no doubt, but he made a statement with his power and could potentially see a call-up should the need arise in the infield.

As stated earlier, one home run isn’t career-changing, but it did open the door for everyone to be watching. If his added power continues to show up on a consistent basis, and he can maintain elite contact rates against Triple-A pitching, Kasevich could find his way to the MLB team sooner rather than later.