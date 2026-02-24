Blue Jays Announce Lineup for Spring Training Matchup Against Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a 4-3 loss to the New York Mets in their latest spring training matchup. Shortly before, they were also handed a loss by the Boston Red Sox, but they did secure their first win in a shutout over the Philadelphia Phillies on Feb. 21.

The Blue Jays are looking to make a return to the World Series this year, but they still have some unanswered questions that need to be addressed.

This is always a work in progress—the job is never quite done when it comes to Major League Baseball. Having said that, Toronto is now gearing up for its next matchup against its division rival, the New York Yankees.

Blue Jays' Lineup, Starting Pitcher Revealed

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

As reported by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, right-hander Grant Rogers will be starting on the mound for Toronto on Tuesday. During his 2025 campaign in the minors, Rogers logged a 3.47 ERA and 115 strikeouts across 150.1 innings pitched through 28 starts. This will mark his debut with the ballclub, placing substantial pressure on the young arm.

As for their lineup, here's how things are shaping up:



1. RF Myles Straw

2. CF Daulton Varsho

3. LF Jesús Sánchez

4. DH Davis Schneider

5. 2B Leo Jiménez

6. C Brandon Valenzuela

7. 3B Josh Kasevich

8. 1B Riley Tirotta

9. SS Ben Cowles

#BlueJays lineup with Grant Rogers on the mound vs. the Yankees:



— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 24, 2026

Lineup Led by Straw

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Myles Straw | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Straw was picked by 349th overall by the Houston Astros in the 12th round of the 2015 MLB draft. He spent four years with the Astros, but in July 2021, he was shipped out to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Yainer Diaz and Phil Maton.

He remained with the Guardians for another four years before he was traded once again. This time, he found himself heading to Toronto with cash and other considerations.

2025 marked his first campaign with the Blue Jays, and he ended the year slashing .262/.313/.367 with a .680 OPS and four home runs through 137 games. This was one of his more productive seasons in the Major Leagues, providing his new franchise with a significant amount of hope. If he can continue down this path, Toronto will be in good hands.

As always, this is only spring training, so the wins and losses are not counted for or against any team. However, these matchups allow ballclubs to assess their lineup and pitching staff, providing them with time to make adjustments before Opening Day rolls around in March.