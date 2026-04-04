Blue Jays Recall Catcher After Receiving Unfortunate Injury Update on Alejandro Kirk

The injuries continue to mount up for the Toronto Blue Jays. They have suffered several setbacks to their pitching staff, with four starting pitchers hitting the injured list. The latest was Cody Ponce, who suffered a right ACL sprain on March 31st.

Now, the Blue Jays will be without their star catcher behind the plate. Alejandro Kirk had to exit Friday's game in the 10th inning after a foul tip from Austin Hays clipped Kirk's glove and hit him in the thumb. He received X-rays on his left thumb after the game, but Toronto received the official diagnosis on Saturday.

Per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, Kirk is going on the injured list with a fractured left thumb. There isn't a current timeline of recovery, but the Blue Jays should expect to be without their All-Star catcher for a long time.

To add more insult, it was further reported by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com that Kirk not only suffered a fracture but also a dislocation and will be evaluated on Monday to see if surgery will be necessary.

Blue Jays Recall Catcher From Triple-A

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Brandon Valenzuela singles. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bannon also reported that catcher Brandon Valenzuela will be called up from Triple-A Buffalo and is active. He'll join Tyler Heineman as the two catchers on the roster. Valenzuela has played in four games in Triple-A this season and has a home run and four RBIs. This will be the 25-year-old's first stint in the big leagues.

Valenzuela was acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres last July and is the Blue Jay's 24th ranked prospect according to MLB.com. He was tremendous in spring training, slashing .304/.370/.478 in 11 games. His above-average defense is a bonus, and if he can make a significant impact during Kirk's absence, he could serve as the backup catcher down the road.

Schneider had discussed the possibility of Valenzuela coming up after Friday's loss to the White Sox. According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Schneider said, "Brandon makes a lot of sense, being on the 40-man [roster] and with what he did in spring. We feel comfortable with him, and I know he's off to a pretty good start in Buffalo, too."

As for Heineman, the 34-year-old has seen limited playing time thus far, but is 3-7 with a walk in 2026. He and Valenzuela will be tasked to fill the void with Kirk's absence. However, Kirk's value cannot be overstated. He's been a steady presence behind the dish, earning an All-Star nod in 2025. He's struggled offensively to begin 2026, but the Blue Jays can only hope to minimize the loss this injury presents.

Toronto's run to repeat last year's success has been on a bumpy start so far. The injury bug has sent several valuable players to the injured list, and key position groups are stretched thin. Blue Jays fans can only hope the team can stay afloat in the competitive American League East.