Blue Jays Injury Tracker: Key Players Moving Closer to Return

Six weeks into the season, it is quite grimacing to look at the Toronto Blue Jays' record (18-24), and while they have had chances to steal some games, the team's biggest hang-up right now is the dreaded injured list.

On a positive note, the Jays did get back their designated hitter, George Springer, after he missed the month of April when he fractured his toe. But make no mistake, that isn't healed; he is just playing through the pain for his team.

The other high note is regarding a bleeding starting rotation that finally welcomed back Trey Yesavage on April 28 after he missed the first month of the year. Now, several others are inching close to rejoining the ballclub.

Who Could Be Next

Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger (47) hits a double against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As for who could be next to return to the field, catcher Alejandro Kirk and slugging outfielder Addison Barger are the first names that immediately come to mind, as many others have so much floating up in the air right now.

If someone blinked, then they missed the moment that Barger came off IL, and then was placed right back on with an entirely different issue, as he is dealing with swelling in his elbow. However, he underwent an MRI to rule out anything nasty; then he was given a cortisone shot.

Barger should resume baseball activities in the next couple of days, and if he only has to meet the minimum requirement of the 10-Day IL, he'll be back on the roster next week.

Addison Barger just nailed the runner at home with a 101.2-mph throw from the outfield. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/8VoqeSNSqT — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 9, 2026

Kirk, on the other hand, has been steadily progressing after having surgery on his left thumb; he is still right on track. As of Wednesday, he began hitting off a tee while also playing some catch. Just like in his younger years.

Current Injured List For Toronto

Injuries have piled up at an unfathomable rate for the Jays, and they have been able to come off the IL and rejoin the roster.



*Note* This is the current IL, and updates for the Blue Jays per the team's official site as of Wednesday, and if said player has been on IL since 3/25 they have not been on the roster all season.

Right-Handed Pitcher José Berríos (elbow stress fracture): IL Date- 3/25

Right-Handed Pitcher Yimi García (UCL surgery recovery from '25): IL Date- 3/25

Catcher Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture: IL Date- 4/4

Outfielder/Infielder Addison Barger (right elbow inflammation): IL Date- 5/11

Right-Handed Pitcher Max Scherzer (right forearm tendinitis & left ankle inflammation) IL Date- 4/27

Right-Handed Pitcher Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation): IL Date- 3/25

Outfielder Nathan Lukes (left hamstring strain): 4/25

Right-Handed Pitcher Lazaro Estrada (right shoulder impingement): IL Date- 4/5

Right-Handed Pitcher Cody Ponce (ACL surgery): IL Date- 3/31 (likely done for season)

Outfielder Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery): IL Date- 3/25

Right-Handed Pitcher Bowden Francis (UCL surgery): IL Date 2/28 (done for season)