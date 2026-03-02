Blue Jays Set Potential Timeline for Max Scherzer’s Spring Training Debut

When the Toronto Blue Jays brought back Max Scherzer in free agency last week, it wasn't all that surprising despite the loaded rotation on paper they had. Factor in youngster Trey Yesavage, who pitched very well in the postseason in October and manager John Schneider has a surplus of arms available this season.

Scherzer is certainly on the backend of his career, but he is a veteran who can be valuable in multiple ways this season for the Blue Jays. On Monday, the right-hander was throwing a bullpen session in Dunedin, Fla., under the watchful eye of Schneider.

There is still just under a month to go before the 2026 season begins for the Blue Jays on March 27 at home against the Athletics. It is going to take time for Scherzer to ramp up for the beginning of the season and according to Schneider, the veteran could pitch in his first spring training game this upcoming weekend.

Max Scherzer Could Make Spring Training Debut on Saturday

Max Scherzer | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Scherzer's deal is reportedly for $3 million, but can increase to up to $10 million in incentives, according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi. It has yet to be announced by the Blue Jays, and he is yet to be added to the Blue Jays' 40-man roster, but he is expected to be before the weekend in order for him to make his spring training debut on Saturday. Schneider is happy to have Scherzer back for several reasons.

“We’ve known him for a while now, and last year, when you meet a guy of that caliber and that personality, you want to take time to get to know them. We know him,” Schneider said. “He can still help us win games. All of the other stuff that he does, too, everyone appreciates -- and I appreciate it.”

Scherzer's contributions last season in Toronto went well beyond the numbers. He went just 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 85 innings, but being the big-time competitor he is, he pitched well in three postseason appearances in 14.1 innings and struck out 11.

Scherzer is not someone who is going to come in and be a top-of-the-rotation starter, but he is someone who can be very valuable to a team that is looking to make a deep October run for the second straight year.

There is a ton of depth after the Blue Jays signed Dylan Cease over the offseason, so there is no need to rush Scherzer to be ready for opening day.

Getting him a spring training debut in early March is certainly something that the Blue Jays would welcome, if everything goes as planned, according to Schneider.