Which Toronto Blue Jays Prospects Actually Matter in 2026

Opening Day is inching closer and closer, finally. Spring training games are well underway, meaning rosters are starting to shape up going into 2026. Some organizations will utilize prospects right off the bat, and that includes the Toronto Blue Jays.

While it is hard to grasp, Trey Yesavage is still deemed a prospect as he only made a trio of starts in the regular season, before taking to the mound and dominating during the Jays' incredible postseason run.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

So, it is more than safe to say that Yesavage will not only be a member of the 40-man roster but will also heavily contribute to their redemption run in 2026. But, Yesavage isn't the only member of Toronto's pipeline that is worth keeping an eye on.

Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavagecelebrates after a double play during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The most interesting right now, with the biggest opportunity at finding the field this season, is infielder Josh Kasevich. Toronto's infield is anything but secure and is easily the largest hole in the roster.

Andrés Giménez had a downfall of a season in 2025 after batting .210, and Kazuma Okamoto has yet to swing a bat against a major league pitcher. If there is an area on the team begging for some depth, it is the infield.

Kasevich's Big Impact

Blue Jays infielder Josh Kasevich throws the ball for an out during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

At 25 years old, Kasevich's debut is as close as it has ever been. But, nobody could have expected him to step up in the way that he has this spring, which has been captivating, especially with the 415-foot bomb right at the beginning.

In the four games that Kasevich has played in spring training, he has made seven plate appearances where he has hit .571 to complement an OPS over 1.000. The times he has swung a bat, he has come through with a pair of runners brought in to go with that home run, on four hits.

Time in Toronto

Kasevich spent three seasons with the Oregon Ducks before the Blue Jays drafted him in the 2022 June Amateur draft. Rather quickly, he worked his way up to Triple-A, but injuries sustained in 2025 slowed his momentum quite drastically.

Josh Kasevich just went deep for the #BlueJays down in Fort Myers, 416 feet.



Injuries killed some of his momentum, but he's still a top-15 prospect in this system and just turned 25. He could be a real option for a reserve infielder by mid-season if he hits again. Org loves him. pic.twitter.com/Ie2XRSltvb — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 22, 2026

A stress reaction in his lower back put him on the 60-day injured list to kick off last season, and even when he returned, it was short-lived. A wrist injury would then keep him out of Triple-A Buffalo until August.

If injuries were a problem last year, it seems that is no longer the case. Kasevich is unlikely to make the 40-man roster, but seeing him when the All-Star break comes around is not far-fetched.