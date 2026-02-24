Blue Jays Slugger Stuns in Promising Comeback Appearance Against Red Sox

After taking time away from Major League Baseball during the 2025 season, 29-year-old Eloy Jiménez is looking to bounce back this year. Having been in the minors during his latest campaign, it's unclear what he's capable of this time around, but the Toronto Blue Jays must have at least some level of confidence in his ability.

In January, the Blue Jays signed the free agent to a minor league deal and extended an invitation to spring training. Now, we're getting a real taste of just how much potential he has.

While playing against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, Jiménez had a jaw-dropping hit, leaving fans in awe. Is this the start of a long-awaited comeback season for him, or was this stunner just a one-hit wonder?

One Hit Tells the Story of a Rising Jiménez

Once the young right-handed slugger stepped up to the plate, he smacked a shocking 398-foot double off Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello, along with a home run. As reported by Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet, such a hit would have left 23 of the 30 MLB ballparks.

Manager John Schneider had a flashback to when Jiménez thrived with the Chicago White Sox, stating, "... the swing looks very reminiscent to a handful of years ago with Chicago."

Blue Jays manager John Schneider says "the swing looks very reminiscent to a handful of years ago with Chicago." pic.twitter.com/kpATemYdd4 — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) February 23, 2026

After making his debut with the White Sox back in March 2019, hopes were held incredibly high for the budding star. One of his strongest seasons came the following year, when he wrapped up the season slashing .296/.332/.559 with a career-high .891 OPS and 14 homers through 55 games.

Jiménez went on to play several years with the ballclub, but injuries plagued him, forcing him out of commission time and time again. The early hype surrounding his ability placed immense pressure on him, but as long as he can remain healthy this year, it would be fair to expect a similar return.

If his performance at the plate this week is indicative of what's to come, Toronto could have struck gold by taking a risk and signing him to a deal. Although he was signed to a minor league contract, this is a major step in the right direction for Jiménez, who is looking to redeem himself and his professional baseball career.

Perhaps a change to the Blue Jays will be exactly what is needed, and if he continues to show up to the plate in this form, he will be well on his way to a successful campaign.