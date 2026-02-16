Multiple Reasons Why Toronto Blue Jays Are Set to Succeed in 2026
The Toronto Blue Jays have been on a roller coaster of emotions this offseason. It started with major additions, making them the easy favorites to take back-to-back AL Pennants, but then reality struck when their homegrown hero, Bo Bichette, departed the team for the first time in his career.
Losing Bichette was a suckier punch to the gut for the team and its fans, but for a plethora of reasons, this ballclub is ready to succeed and get back into the Fall Classic. The Blue Jays came up short in what would have been a storybook season, and on paper, they are ready for redemption.
Ultimately, the biggest weakness with Toronto's 2025 roster was its pitching staff. It is more than safe to say that management took care of that this offseason with multiple additions to both the starting rotation and the bullpen.
An improved staff isn't the only aspect that proves that the Blue Jays are ready to succeed in 2026, but an absolutely stacked outfield, as well as a few players ready for a huge performance at the plate, and not the same ones seen in 2025.
Bichette playing for the New York Mets this season is a large loss as he took monumental offensive production with him. This team isn't unbeatable by any means, but by the time October rolls around, they sure could be.
Revamped Pitching Staff
Right now, the starting rotation doesn't simply have strength in numbers, but some of the better arms in the game. Some of these guys are likely to be No. 3 or 4 in rotation, but would be the starter on Opening Day on other teams.
- Trey Yesavage
- Kevin Gausman
- Shane Bieber
- Cody Ponce
- José Berríos
- Dylan Cease
It is hard to fathom that Yesavage is only entering his rookie season after breaking records in the postseason. He will be fighting his way to be the No.1 starter, but his competition is stiff.
Outfield Depth
Right now, the Blue Jays have a multitude of outfielders on their roster all capable of being impactful this season.
- Nathan Lukes
- Daulton Varsho
- George Springer
- Addison Barger
- Davis Schneider
- Joey Loperfido
- Myles Straw
This many players who are ready to go on any given night means a few different things. 1) If someone is in a slump or injured, there are options for John Schneider to pick from. 2) The Jays have bargaining power when it comes to making trades, and with an infield begging for more reinforcements, they may have to make a trade.
Breakout Seasons for Multiple Players
It isn't going to just be the top guys like Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who are impactful at the plate, but a handful who aren't on everyone's radars necessarily.
Ernie Clement put everyone on notice during the postseason as he broke many records, but he hasn't yet had that kind of performance during the regular season. Kazuma Okamoto has been elite overseas, but this will be his first time holding a bat against the major league pitchers.
If Addison Barger gets the reps, then it is more than safe to assume this will be his best year yet. After embarking on his first postseason he hit over .365 while slugging well over .575. He will keep that momentum rolling if given the opportunity.
Toronto is going to be another force to be reckoned with. It won't be surprising if they cross over the 100-game threshold with the team that has been assembled and maybe, just maybe, the reigning world champions will be no more.
