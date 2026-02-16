Multiple Reasons Why Toronto Blue Jays Are Set to Succeed in 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays have been on a roller coaster of emotions this offseason. It started with major additions, making them the easy favorites to take back-to-back AL Pennants, but then reality struck when their homegrown hero, Bo Bichette, departed the team for the first time in his career.

Losing Bichette was a suckier punch to the gut for the team and its fans, but for a plethora of reasons, this ballclub is ready to succeed and get back into the Fall Classic. The Blue Jays came up short in what would have been a storybook season, and on paper, they are ready for redemption.

Ultimately, the biggest weakness with Toronto's 2025 roster was its pitching staff. It is more than safe to say that management took care of that this offseason with multiple additions to both the starting rotation and the bullpen.

Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho celebrates after hitting a two run home run against the Dodgers in the fourth inning during game one of the World Series at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

An improved staff isn't the only aspect that proves that the Blue Jays are ready to succeed in 2026, but an absolutely stacked outfield, as well as a few players ready for a huge performance at the plate, and not the same ones seen in 2025.

Bichette playing for the New York Mets this season is a large loss as he took monumental offensive production with him. This team isn't unbeatable by any means, but by the time October rolls around, they sure could be.

Revamped Pitching Staff

Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Right now, the starting rotation doesn't simply have strength in numbers, but some of the better arms in the game. Some of these guys are likely to be No. 3 or 4 in rotation, but would be the starter on Opening Day on other teams.

Trey Yesavage

Kevin Gausman

Shane Bieber

Cody Ponce

José Berríos

Dylan Cease

The Blue Jays are signing Cody Ponce to a three-year, $30M deal, per @JeffPassan



Ponce was the 2025 KBO MVP and went 17-1 with a 1.89 ERA pic.twitter.com/ppsHlDRsI5 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) December 2, 2025

It is hard to fathom that Yesavage is only entering his rookie season after breaking records in the postseason. He will be fighting his way to be the No.1 starter, but his competition is stiff.

Outfield Depth

Right now, the Blue Jays have a multitude of outfielders on their roster all capable of being impactful this season.

Nathan Lukes

Daulton Varsho

George Springer

Addison Barger

Davis Schneider

Joey Loperfido

Myles Straw

This many players who are ready to go on any given night means a few different things. 1) If someone is in a slump or injured, there are options for John Schneider to pick from. 2) The Jays have bargaining power when it comes to making trades, and with an infield begging for more reinforcements, they may have to make a trade.

Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement celebrates with right fielder George Springer after scoring in the sixth inning during game seven of the World Series at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Breakout Seasons for Multiple Players

It isn't going to just be the top guys like Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who are impactful at the plate, but a handful who aren't on everyone's radars necessarily.

Ernie Clement put everyone on notice during the postseason as he broke many records, but he hasn't yet had that kind of performance during the regular season. Kazuma Okamoto has been elite overseas, but this will be his first time holding a bat against the major league pitchers.

If Addison Barger gets the reps, then it is more than safe to assume this will be his best year yet. After embarking on his first postseason he hit over .365 while slugging well over .575. He will keep that momentum rolling if given the opportunity.

Toronto is going to be another force to be reckoned with. It won't be surprising if they cross over the 100-game threshold with the team that has been assembled and maybe, just maybe, the reigning world champions will be no more.

Recommended Articles