Blue Jays Star Describes Where Things Went Wrong in Game Two of World Series
The Toronto Blue Jays put themselves in a strong position with their game one victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, but game two went a different way.
Following a relatively tough first inning for starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, he was able to put together a promising outing aside from two home runs in the seventh inning, which made for a difficult end to his appearance.
Overall he went 6.2 innings, allowing only four hits and three earned runs while picking up six strikeouts. Unfortunately, things got out of hand with Louis Varland also giving up two runs, making it 5-1, and in a game where the Blue Jays' offense was lacking at times, that became nearly insurmountable when up against a white-hot Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers.
What Did Gausman Have to Say About His Start in Game Two?
Following game two, Gausman discussed his start and how he felt things went, given that both he and Yamamoto were in a strong battle for much of the matchup. In a recent article from MLB.com writer Keegan Matheson, Gausman was recorded saying the following after the game:
"Yeah, I mean obviously I still lost the game, four hits, two of them homers, so you know, not that happy about it. Could have pitched better, obviously the guy on the other side did, just one of those games, it's baseball, and he's on a good streak right now, so we really had our work cut out tonight, y'know, onto the next one."
"I felt good, obviously got in a good rhythm, I thought 'Kirky' [catcher Alejandro Kirk] called a great game, and we executed pitches up in the zone, down in the zone when we needed to, tried to keep them off balance, and y'know really...two pitches against two really good hitters, that was the difference."
Overall, it is clear that he felt his start went well for much of the time he was on the mound, which is a fair assessment given how well he did for the middle innings. Just a few small blips in his pitching ended up being the difference, as well as facing a pitcher who went the whole game, allowing only one run.
WORLD SERIES
Best-of-7
Game 1
Toronto 11, Los Angeles Dodgers 4
Game 2
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Toronto 1 (series tied, 1-1)
Game 3: Monday
Toronto vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 3 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
Game 4: Tuesday
Toronto vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 4 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
Game 5: Wednesday
Toronto vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
Game 6: Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 6* -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
Game 7: Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 7* -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)
*-if necessary