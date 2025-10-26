Inside The Blue Jays

Blue Jays Star Describes Where Things Went Wrong in Game Two of World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays had a difficult game two of the World Series, and Kevin Gausman discussed his start following the 5-1 loss.

Jeremy Trottier

Oct 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) is relieved in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.
Oct 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) is relieved in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Blue Jays put themselves in a strong position with their game one victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, but game two went a different way.

Following a relatively tough first inning for starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, he was able to put together a promising outing aside from two home runs in the seventh inning, which made for a difficult end to his appearance.

Overall he went 6.2 innings, allowing only four hits and three earned runs while picking up six strikeouts. Unfortunately, things got out of hand with Louis Varland also giving up two runs, making it 5-1, and in a game where the Blue Jays' offense was lacking at times, that became nearly insurmountable when up against a white-hot Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers.

What Did Gausman Have to Say About His Start in Game Two?

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman throws a pitch, wearing a white jersey and a white and blue hat.
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Following game two, Gausman discussed his start and how he felt things went, given that both he and Yamamoto were in a strong battle for much of the matchup. In a recent article from MLB.com writer Keegan Matheson, Gausman was recorded saying the following after the game:

"Yeah, I mean obviously I still lost the game, four hits, two of them homers, so you know, not that happy about it. Could have pitched better, obviously the guy on the other side did, just one of those games, it's baseball, and he's on a good streak right now, so we really had our work cut out tonight, y'know, onto the next one."

"I felt good, obviously got in a good rhythm, I thought 'Kirky' [catcher Alejandro Kirk] called a great game, and we executed pitches up in the zone, down in the zone when we needed to, tried to keep them off balance, and y'know really...two pitches against two really good hitters, that was the difference."

Overall, it is clear that he felt his start went well for much of the time he was on the mound, which is a fair assessment given how well he did for the middle innings. Just a few small blips in his pitching ended up being the difference, as well as facing a pitcher who went the whole game, allowing only one run.

WORLD SERIES

Best-of-7

Game 1

Toronto 11, Los Angeles Dodgers 4

Game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Toronto 1 (series tied, 1-1)

Game 3: Monday

Toronto vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 3 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Game 4: Tuesday

Toronto vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 4 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Game 5: Wednesday

Toronto vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5 -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Game 6: Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 6* -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Game 7: Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto, Game 7* -- 8 p.m. (FOX/FOX Deportes)

*-if necessary

Published
Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

Home/News