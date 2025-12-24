Blue Jays Second Baseman’s Future Questionable After Struggling in 2025

If one thing were to come to mind about what made the Toronto Blue Jays so great last season it was their offense. It wasn't so much that they had a couple of really good hitters, but the depth in the lineup meant there wasn't a hitter who wasn't capable of making a big play.

Now that the offseason is here, and the Blue Jays came up just short of their overall goal of winning the World Series, every player is under a microscope and that includes Andrés Giménez who just finished his first season with the Blue Jays.

Giménez was acquired by the Jays in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians at the end of 2024 and is currently on a 7-year $105M contract that runs through 2030. If he doesn't have a better season at the plate in 2026 it's possible he won't stay with the Blue Jays nearly that long.

This was the worst offensive season of his career since he started taking on a heavy role in the Majors back in 2022 as he finished with a near .200 batting average and an OPS under .600 which on this team is underperfoming.

Giménez Struggles in 2025

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

By the end of the regular season the Blue Jays were easily one of the best offenses in baseball but Gimenez negatively stuck out among players who played in at least 100 games. He finished with the worst slash line of his career and on the Jays: .210/.285/.313 to bring his OPS to a mere .598.

It didn't help his case that he missed nearly 55 games with a pair of injuries that kept him off of the roster from May 9 into June. Then a month later an ankle injury kept him out of the action for even longer.

Giménez did come through a few times for the Jays during their postseason run with a pair of two-run homers that were quite timely in the ALCS, but he still finished with a .215 batting average and a .288 on-base percentage

Prior to joining Toronto, Giménez showed more than just promise which earned him the contract that he signed back in 2023 after he posted an OPS of .866 with a slugging percentage of .466. However he has seemingly declined since then.

If the 27-year-old wishes to stay in Toronto then he will have to turn things around at the plate in 2026.

