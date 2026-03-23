Blue Jays Starting Rotation Easily Welcomes Back Familiar Face

The last week has been quite brutal for the Toronto Blue Jays starting rotation.

Last year's Opening Day starter, Jose Berrios, has been shut down due to an injury. The ace on the rise, Trey Yesavage, will start the year on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement. Veteran Shane Bieber is continuing his build-up in Florida. It is better to start the year without them, rather than end it, but it is still less than ideal.

Kevin Gausman will throw the first pitch of the Jays' season. After that, Toronto has set the remainder of its starting rotation for the first five games of the season.

The #BlueJays expect Trey Yesavage will keep throwing to build up and he’s next scheduled to pitch in March 25.



This very likely means that Eric Lauer slides into the No. 5 role… and this rotation can’t take another hit of bad news. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 19, 2026

Max Scherzer and Cody Ponce are in the rotation. Dylan Cease will start the second game. But, with the injuries, Toronto can now employ a starter who was moved into the pen midway through 2025 due to no fault of his own.

Eric Lauer went from starter to reliever simply because the relief staff was the Achilles heel of the 2025 Blue Jays. Now, he could move back to his original role.

With a pair of injuries to two crucial pitchers and uncertainties surrounding Ponce, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021, Lauer easily got the nod to step back into the rotation as the Jays look to take the American League Pennant again and redeem themselves in the World Series.

Lauer in 2025

Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lauer (56) throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Until the end of August, Lauer was a primary starter. Then he bounced between starting and relief, so he's used to the change. By the time the season came to a close, he made 15 starts in his 28 appearances, where he went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 102 strikeouts in nearly the same number of innings pitched.

In June and July, when Toronto was in need of a massive turnaround as they sat under .500, Lauer was exceptional. He went 5-1 with a 2.64 ERA, 55 strikeouts, a 0.94 WHIP, while holding opponents to a .201 batting average.

If the Blue Jays can count on anyone to step into the middle of the rotation and perform, it is Lauer. Manager John Schneider knows what he will get with him, and can count on him to hold the fort down while his stars get back to the mound.

The Jays' starting rotation can absolutely not take hits anymore. Luckily, they can turn back to Lauer while both Berrios and Yesavage rehab their injuries.