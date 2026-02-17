Blue Jays Superstar Slugger Projected To Have Elite Season in 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays have spring training starting up very soon, and expectations are going to be high for the franchise. Fortunately, they have one of the best sluggers in baseball, who is projected to have an excellent season.

Coming off an excellent campaign in 2025, the Blue Jays are looking to get back to the World Series this season. This winter, the team was very aggressive in trying to make improvements, with a focus on the pitching staff.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The American League East is going to be a gauntlet for them to try to run through, with really all of the teams having the potential to make the playoffs. As the defending champions in the division, Toronto will be the favorite to defend the divisional crown, but it won’t be easy.

While the team was active this winter, there is some concern about one area that was a strength of the franchise in 2025, and that is the lineup. Despite this unit being really good last year, they did suffer a major loss with the departure of Bo Bichette in free agency. Even though Bichette is going to be missed, the team does still have a star with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the middle of the order. In FanGraphs 2026 projections, he is expected to have a big year.

Guerrero Projected To Have Better Year

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Last winter, there was a lot of speculation about what the future was going to be for Guerrero in Toronto. As an impending free agent prior to the start of last season, locking him up long-term was a goal for the team. Potentially due to the contract talks, Guerrero didn’t get off to the best start in 2025, which hampered his overall stats.

Last season, he slashed .292/.381/.467 with 23 home runs and 84 RBI. The power numbers took some time to get going for Guerrero, but it was still a solid overall campaign. However, according to FanGraphs projections for 2026, he is going to perform much better.

In 2026, the star slugger is projected to slash .295/.380/.522 with 34 home runs and 105 RBI. If the projections end up being true, it would be one of the best offensive seasons for Guerrero in his career.

Due to some of the concerns about the lineup, a great year from Guerrero offensively could solve a lot of those potential issues. He is the caliber of player that can carry a lineup and lead them back to the World Series.

More Toronto Blue Jays News: