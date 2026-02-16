Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Fires Fans Up with Quote Ahead of Season

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason with a sour taste in their mouths after the crushing Game 7 World Series defeat where they got so close to glory only to lose in heartbreaking fashion.

Nobody was more impacted by the loss than the face of the franchise in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was crying in the dugout after the game following nearly bringing Toronto to the promised land with a legendary postseason performance.

With things ramping up for spring training though and the season not far behind, it seems like Guerrero has put the loss behind him and is ready to chase it again. At camp in Dunedin, the slugger was quoted on his thoughts about the season to come, and his words will have fans ready to run through a wall.

Guerrero Sounds Ready for Blue Jays Season

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

"We acquired new players, great players," Guerrero said to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com via an interpreter. "I think this is going to be more fun. I’m actually happier than last year. For whatever reason, I’m happier and feeling great. I have good feelings about this year."

Around this time last year, Guerrero was just a couple of months away from landing a half-billion-dollar extension to keep him in Toronto for his remaining productive years, and this was something that loomed over the whole offseason.

A year later with his future secured, Guerrero can simply focus on baseball and how this team can get back to the World Series. If the way he played in October is any indication, that could be a scary sight for the rest of the American League.

Guerrero Carries Momentum from Historic Postseason for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Had Toronto won Game 7, Guerrero's playoffs might just have gone down as the best in baseball history, slashing an absurd .397/.494/.795 with eight home runs and 15 RBI in 18 postseason games. This came on the heels of a regular season, which, while solid, was a bit unremarkable by his standards, and now he has the chance to get back to a full season of production.

For Guerrero, the start of spring training represents a chance to get back on the diamond with the team he loves and pick up right where he left off in October to help the Blue Jays get back to baseball's biggest stage.

Clearly, he has the exact kind of mindset fans love to see headed into a new year, and if he truly does feel even better about 2026 than he did about 2025, it could be a huge year for Toronto's superstar.

