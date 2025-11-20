Blue Jays’ Third Baseman Looking To Keep Momentum Rolling From Breakout Season

The offseason for Major League Baseball is all about addressing the strengths and weaknesses that an organization had in 2025, what worked, and what didn't. While the Toronto Blue Jays had arguably the best season the ballclub has posted in decades, they came up short in their overall goal.

Now it is time to assess every aspect of the team so they can not only get back to the World Series next year, but also walk away as the champions. There were many highs from this season from the beginning until the very end as their roster emerged to be a threat at nearly every position, including third base.

In a roster full of all-stars, Ernie Clement emerged as one of the most consistent bats that the team had which was more than clear during their playoff run.

Clement for the Blue Jays

Clement just finished up his second full season, both in the majors and in a Toronto uniform. After the season he just had, it appears that he has found his home, as he was passed around by a pair of teams prior to joining their roster.

Even though his regular-season batting numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, his playoff numbers sure do.

30 Hits

41 Total Bases

6 Doubles

1 Triple

1 Home Run

9 RBI

5 Strikeouts in 73 At-Bats

.411 Batting Average

.416 On-Base Percentage

.562 Slugging Percentage

.978 OPS

This was only the first playoff appearance that Clement has made since his major league debut back in 2021. Despite his inexperience, he was obviously anything but nervous.

Swinging a bat isn't the only advantage to having Clement on the field, as his defensive skills landed him on the finalists list for a pair of Gold Glove Awards. The 29-year-old not only suited up for nearly 90 games at 3B, but 60 at 2B and another 29 at short.

Then, when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was injured, Clement suited up at 1B to solidify his rightful nomination as a utility Gold Glove to go with his third base nomination.

The Blue Jays have much to address in the upcoming months, even though they found as much success as they did this year. The ballclub does not want to feel the same heartbreak that they did just a few weeks ago, but one thing is for certain, management couldn't have asked for more from Ernie Clement.

Special story. Special player. Special teammate. Special dude.



