Bo Bichette Looked Comfortable in World Series Debut Despite New Position

The return of Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette came with a position change from his usual shortstop.

Maddy Dickens

Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Bo Bichette (11) makes a play to get out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (not pictured) in the first inning during game one of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.
Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Bo Bichette (11) makes a play to get out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (not pictured) in the first inning during game one of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
The Toronto Blue Jays manhandled the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of the World Series at Rogers Centre on Friday. And while the luster dulled a bit with the Game 2 loss on Saturday, Toronto's offensive explosion in the sixth inning of that 11-4 win featured reinforcements.

The ballclub has looked fantastic through most of these playoffs, with a four-game American League Division Series win over the New York Yankees and a seven-game, come-from behind win over the Seattle Mariners in the AL Championship Series. But something, or rather someone, was missing — Bo Bichette.

Bichette was arguably the Blue Jays' best all-around offensive weapon throughout the regular season. But he had been on the injured list since Sept. 6 after he suffered a knee injury during a collision at the plate against the New York Yankees.

There were teasers throughout October on when his return to the field might happen. When the World Series roster was unveiled on Friday, Bichette was finally activated from the IL. When the lineup came out, he wasn't at his customary shorstop or even at designated hitter. For the first time in his Major League career he was at second base.

Bichette's First Night at Second Base

Bichette throwing a ball for a double play against the Dodgers in a white unifor
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The organization drafted Bichette in 2016 and he made his debut in 2019. Before Game 1 manager John Schneider asked Bichette if he would be willing to play second so Andres Gimenez could remain at shortstop. Bichette agreed.

Bichette had the first hit of the World Series for either team on his first live at-bat in a game since early September. He finished the game 1-for-2 with a walk, the perfect kickstart to his postseason. Toronto opted to keep him on the bench in Game 2, given that he didn't have any opportunties to particpate in rehab games before his activation.

Despite missing most of September Bichette still found himself near the top across the board on the Jays' roster, including:

  • 181 Total Hits (first)
  • 44 Doubles (first)
  • 94 RBI (first)
  • .311 Batting Average (first)
  • .357 On-Base Percentage (third)
  • .483 Slugging Percentage (second)
  • .840 OPS (third)
  • 78 Runs (fourth)
  • 18 Home Runs (fifth)
  • 40 Drawn Walks (fourth)

Bichette maybe won't be seen on the highlight reels today, but just being back swinging a bat as the cleanup man had to be a huge weight off the entire team's shoulders. Arguably the heart and soul of the team had return to help take down the daunting Dodgers as the series shifts to Los Angeles on Monday.

Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.

